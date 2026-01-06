Actress Kristen Stewart has officially made her feature film directorial debut with "The Chronology of Water," which opened in wide release across the United States on Jan. 9, 2026.​

The biographical drama, based on Lidia Yuknavitch's acclaimed 2011 memoir of the same name, stars British actress Imogen Poots as Yuknavitch. The film follows a young woman who escapes an abusive and alcoholic household through competitive swimming while finding her voice through writing. The narrative explores themes of childhood trauma, addiction, sexuality, and the healing power of artistic expression.​​

Stewart not only directed the film but also co-wrote the screenplay with Andy Mingo and served as one of the producers. The project represents an eight-year journey for Stewart, who first read Yuknavitch's memoir in 2017 and immediately reached out to the author about adapting it. She announced her intention to direct the film at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, according to ABC7.​

The production faced significant financing challenges, with Stewart publicly stating in early 2024 that she would "quit the fucking business" if she couldn't get the film made. The obstacles stemmed from the film's challenging subject matter and distinctly female perspective. Ultimately, Stewart secured international financing and shot the film over 32 days in Latvia and Malta during the summer of 2024.​

"The Chronology of Water" premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May, where it screened in the Un Certain Regard section and received a standing ovation lasting 4 to 6.5 minutes, Deadline reported. The film earned a strong critical reception, currently holding a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.​

The supporting cast includes Thora Birch, Tom Sturridge, Jim Belushi, Kim Gordon, Susannah Flood, and Michael Epp. Stewart worked with cinematographer Corey Walter and assembled a crew of mostly emerging filmmakers to capture a "youthful, urgent, and current" feel.​​

Following a limited release in New York and Los Angeles on December 5, 2025, distributor The Forge expanded the film nationwide this week. Stewart has indicated she is eager to direct again and is already developing her next project.​​

The 35-year-old actress, known for her breakout role in the "Twilight" franchise and subsequent work in independent cinema, including an Oscar-nominated performance in "Spencer," has expressed that directing represents a career-long ambition.

At the recent Variety Directors to Watch event, Stewart said of her directorial debut: "I've been working on other people's films for my whole life, since I was nine years old and I feel like everything's been building to this moment," as per People.