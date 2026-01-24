Angelina Jolie's parenting style as well as financial decisions are again in the spotlight with her children coming of age, with a recent report revealing how her charitable endeavors might have adverse long-term consequences.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, a source speaking to the National Enquirer claimed that Jolie continues to spend heavily on her children despite their increasing independence. The report frames the spending as part of a long-standing pattern that has intensified public discussion around parenting, privilege, and responsibility.

The source said, "They get exactly what they want, when they want, without exception." Expanding on that claim, the source added, "From lavish shopping trips to luxury vacations, her children are treated like royalty."

Jolie, 50, shares six children — Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, Zahara, 21, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17 — with ex-husband Brad Pitt. Since the couple's split in 2016, Jolie has largely raised the children on her own, a dynamic that has shaped both her public image and private decisions, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

Read more: Angelina Jolie Faces New Court Battle Over New York Studio Name While Still Sparring With Ex Brad Pitt

The same source contrasted Jolie's upbringing with the childhood experiences she has provided for her family. Reflecting on Jolie's early life, the source said, "Angie wasn't indulged as much as they are when she was a child." The source also noted Pitt's background, stating, "Brad wasn't raised to be pampered either."

Jolie herself has previously acknowledged the sacrifices she makes for her children. In a 2025 interview with The New York Times, the actress revealed that one of her sons now occupies her longtime New York City apartment, leaving her to stay in a hotel when visiting the city.

The source warned that such sacrifices could have long-term implications. Addressing concerns about personal development, the source cautioned, "Making sure her kids never go without can have lasting consequences, especially when they're just in the process of establishing themselves and their own identities." The source then questioned where the line might be drawn, asking, "What's next? Buying each of them their own mansions?"

Financially, Jolie is believed to remain secure despite ongoing legal disputes. As previously reported by the Enquirer and cited by Yahoo Entertainment, Jolie's prolonged divorce battle with Pitt, 62, has cost her "a fortune," though her estimated net worth is still around $120 million.

The source also suggested that Pitt would not support Jolie's financial choices regarding the children. Emphasizing the difference in parenting philosophies, the source insisted, "Brad would never be comfortable with how much money she spends on the children." The source concluded by underscoring Jolie's autonomy, adding, "Angie is the one calling the shots, though!"