Matthew Perry's family is speaking out with heartbreaking words ahead of the sentencing of his former assistant, Kenneth "Kenny" Iwamasa, in the actor's ketamine death case.

In victim impact statements filed in court before Wednesday's hearing, Perry's sisters, Caitlin and Madeline Morrison, accused Iwamasa of betraying the late actor during his struggle with addiction.

The statements were submitted nearly two years after Perry died at age 54 from the "acute effects of ketamine" in October 2023.

Federal investigators said Iwamasa repeatedly injected Perry with ketamine despite having no medical training. Authorities also said he gave the actor multiple injections on the day he died before leaving him alone in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, People reported.

Madeline Morrison told the court she felt deeply betrayed after learning details of the investigation.

"In many ways, it felt like my brother died all over again," she wrote. "Everything I believed about the day he died—everything Kenny told us—was a lie."

She also described painful memories from the days after Perry's death. Madeline recalled going with her sister to pick burial clothes for the actor while Iwamasa allegedly acted nervous and kept repeating his version of events.

"In reality," she claimed, "he was trying to distract us from the truth."

Matthew Perry’s sisters blast actor’s assistant who ‘repeatedly’ injected him with ketamine, ‘left him in a hot tub to die’ https://t.co/lQ2eGqSmA2 pic.twitter.com/KoGSwunmrf — Page Six (@PageSix) May 27, 2026

Matthew Perry Assistant Could Face 15 Years in Prison

The emotional statements painted a picture of a grieving family still trying to process what happened to the beloved "Friends" star. Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, also shared her anger and sadness in a separate filing.

"Kenny's most important job was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction," Suzanne wrote. According to Yahoo, she added that Perry trusted his assistant completely, making the alleged betrayal even harder for the family to accept.

Caitlin Morrison said she has "no sympathy" for Iwamasa. In her statement, she accused him of abandoning Perry in a dangerous situation and then misleading the family afterward.

Federal prosecutors said Iwamasa worked with several others, including alleged drug supplier Jasveen Sangha and doctors Salvador Plasencia and Mark Chavez, to illegally obtain ketamine for Perry.

Sangha, known in court as the "Ketamine Queen," was sentenced earlier this year to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to several drug charges connected to the case.

Iwamasa pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death. He faces up to 15 years in prison, though prosecutors recommended a sentence of 41 months along with supervised release.