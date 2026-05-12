New evidence presented in a true-crime documentary alleges that doctors continued to supply actor Matthew Perry with ketamine even after he experienced adverse reactions, and that the drug ultimately contributed to his fatal overdose in October 2023.

Hollywood Demons, in a two-hour episode titled "Doctor Feelgoods" that premiered May 11 on Investigation Discovery, examines the web of medical and illicit suppliers linked to Perry's death.

Perry, best known for his role on Friends, died Oct. 28, 2023, at age 54 after being found unresponsive in a hot tub. The Los Angeles County coroner ruled the cause of death to be the acute effects of ketamine, as per Yahoo! Entertainment.

According to the documentary and court records, the ketamine concentration in Perry's heart at death was 3,271 ng/ml — a level experts say can render a person unconscious. Interviewees in the program, including former Drug Enforcement Administration official Bill Bodner and addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky, say the drugs exacerbated Perry's underlying health struggles.

The film says Dr. Mark Chavez and Dr. Salvador Plasencia were the original sources of ketamine for Perry and at times administered injections themselves. In one instance recounted in the program, Plasencia's injection allegedly caused a sudden spike in Perry's blood pressure and temporary paralysis, an adverse reaction that commentators say should have prompted a halt to home administration.

The documentary states that the two doctors continued to provide ketamine after that incident by supplying Perry's live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, and showing him how to inject the actor — a practice Dr. Pinsky called "mind‑boggling" given Iwamasa's lack of medical training, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Court filings and reporting show the last injections traced to Chavez and Plasencia occurred on Oct. 12, 2023. Afterward, Perry and Iwamasa reportedly turned to nonmedical sources. On the day Perry died, the documentary says, Iwamasa injected him three times with ketamine supplied by Jasveen Sangha, nicknamed the "Ketamine Queen."

Arrests and Sentences Follow Matthew Perry Death Investigation

Perry's death prompted federal and local investigations that led to multiple arrests and guilty pleas. Iwamasa pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death; Erik Fleming, an associate who distributed roughly 50 vials to Perry, pleaded guilty that same month to conspiracy and distribution charges. Both have pending sentencing.

Plasencia pleaded guilty to four counts of ketamine distribution and in December was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, followed by two years' supervised release, a $5,600 fine and a $400 special assessment. Chavez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine and received eight months of home confinement, three years' probation and community service.

Sangha pleaded guilty in September 2025 to five federal charges including illegally providing the ketamine linked to Perry's fatal overdose; she was sentenced in April to 15 years in prison.

The documentary's producers say the episode aims to spotlight professionals whose conduct can play a role in high‑profile overdose deaths and to raise awareness about the broader pharmaceutical industry and diversion of controlled substances. Family members and addiction experts interviewed in the program call for stricter oversight of controlled drugs administered outside medical facilities.

SAMHSA resources appear at the close of the program; anyone struggling with substance use disorder is directed to the federal helpline at 1‑800‑662‑HELP.

Representatives for Perry's estate did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for the named doctors and Sangha previously entered guilty pleas in court and were represented by counsel during sentencing; some have issued statements accepting responsibility as part of plea agreements.