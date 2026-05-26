Chelsea Handler is opening up about why her latest romance came to an end, and according to the comedian, the breakup had less to do with drama and more to do with what she wants out of life.

During an appearance on the "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast, Handler shared that she recently ended a relationship with a younger man she called her "cowboy" after dating for around six months. The pair first met in Las Vegas while sitting at a blackjack table, and Handler described the romance as a fun adventure from the beginning.

"The last guy I was dating, I met him in Vegas at a blackjack table," Handler said. "We had a great five, six months together."

Although the relationship ended, Handler made it clear there are no bad feelings between them. Instead, she explained that she simply does not see herself in a serious, long-term partnership anymore.

The 51-year-old star admitted that after about six months, the excitement of a new romance usually fades for her. According to People, she called it her personal "timeline" and said she often feels ready to move on once the early spark wears off.

"I am not a long-term person," Handler said. "I'm not interested in anything that comes after the six-month relationship mark."

Chelsea Handler Reveals She and the Younger ‘Cowboy’ Boyfriend She Met in Vegas Broke Up After 6 Months https://t.co/EiqxBi2bdq — People (@people) May 26, 2026

Chelsea Handler Prefers Casual Romance

The comedian also explained that she values independence and prefers relationships that stay casual and uncomplicated. Rather than becoming part of a traditional couple, Handler said she enjoys connections that are lighthearted and centered around fun experiences.

"I don't want to be part of a unit," she shared. "I want to have a good, sexy affair. I don't want to be a couple."

Handler said she and her former boyfriend are still friends because neither of them entered the relationship expecting something permanent. She even joked that they could reconnect in the future without putting labels on the relationship, Yahoo reported.

The actress also addressed why she previously posted photos of the mystery man on social media. According to Handler, sharing pictures together did not mean the romance was especially serious.

"I post guys all the time that I'm dating," she explained. "I'm not posting them saying, 'this is my boyfriend.'"

At this stage in her life, Handler said she would rather date someone who lives farther away and enjoys traveling.