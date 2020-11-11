Mike Tyson Reveals How He Cheated His Way During Drug Tests

Genius or ciminal? Mike Tyson just admitted how he cheated his way during drug tests throughout his lengthy boxing career. Now, fans do not know how to feel about his confession.

As it turns out, all the tests that proved him sober could have been falsified.

The boxing legend, 54, proudly revealed on his "Hotboxin' " podcast this week how he made sure all the drug tests would clear him--and his strategy is both amazing and mind-boggling.

"It was awesome, man," Tyson said about utilizing a prosthetic penis equipped with a pee bag to make sure his results would prove him clean.

"I put my baby's urine in it," he further explained.

The device called a Whizzinator is filled with his child's urine instead of his wife's because he did not want to risk the results coming out as someone being pregnant.

That would have put him in a bind for sure, as he told UFC vice president of athletic health and performance Jeff Novitzky.

"One time I was using my wife's [urine], and my wife was like, 'Baby, you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something.' And I said, 'Nah, so we ain't gonna use you any more, we're gonna use the kid,'" he said (via New York Post). "I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant."

Other athletes have not been so smart, Novitzky said.

"A male provided a urine sample, and it came back and they said 'Sir, you're pregnant. Either you're pregnant or this is somebody else's urine!" the UFC VP shared.

"That's what I was afraid of," Tyson said in response.

Tyson never hid the fact that he uses drugs though. However, his confession now might reveal just how easy it is to cheat on these tests.

Even if urinating is done right in front of a tester, and not just submitting urine samples, Tyson just showed how easy it is to outsmart the system.

He only really needed to make sure his Whizzinator was a convincing body double for his actual body part. And it worked.

"Did you have the right color Whizzinator?" asked Novitzky, not sure if jesting. "Cause it was that NFL guy - black dude that had a white one."

It appears that cheating drug tests is widespread in the industry, but Mike Tyson is the smartest of them all.

At present, the legendar boxer, already 54, is still training to make his boxing return in November. He will be taking on Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition fight.

If his body is up to it, there is also a rumor that he could fight Evander Holyfield in a trilogy fight after The Superman.

It's all about the condition of his body and how much he wants it, he said.

"That's always something that we can do if the people want it, if it's pragmatic enough, I'd love to do it," he said on the pdocast (via Republic World)

