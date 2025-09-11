Boxing legend Mike Tyson announced his return to the stage with a new one-man show titled "Return of the Mike," marking his first theatrical performance since 2013.

His wife, Lakiha "Kiki" Spicer, is serving as the writer and director for the production, continuing her role as creative collaborator in Tyson's storytelling endeavors.

The show will debut exclusively at four Hard Rock Live venues across the United States starting in November 2025. The tour schedule includes performances at Hard Rock Casino Rockford on November 9, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on November 23, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 14, and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City on January 23, 2026.

Tyson gave full credit to his wife of 16 years for the show's creation, saying, "She writes it all. She writes it," noting that he only "sometimes" provides notes for additions. The former heavyweight champion praised Spicer's artistic enthusiasm, explaining, "She loves it, she's excited about it. She's always excited about doing something artistic; she likes doing that stuff."

The show marks Spicer's second major writing collaboration with her husband. In 2012, she co-wrote the script for Tyson's previous one-man show, "Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth," alongside screenwriter Randy Johnson. During those performances, Spicer directed Tyson through an earpiece, demonstrating her hands-on involvement in bringing his stories to life on stage.

"Return of the Mike" promises to be a "no filter" production that delves deeper into Tyson's life experiences than his previous show. While "Undisputed Truth" focused on his formative years and boxing career, the new performance will address his battles with addiction and mental health, along with candid reflections on recent events, including lawsuits and personal challenges.

Tyson explained that the show will cover "a lot of the things that happened during my hiatus from the stage," including discussions about his recent fight with Jake Paul and the health scare involving an ulcer flare-up that temporarily delayed the bout. The boxing icon described the upcoming performance as a "no-filter self-analyzation" that combines serious topics with unexpected comedy.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour became available on September 9, with general public sales beginning September 12 through HardRock.com/Tyson. The production is being produced by Exodus Entertainment, with Spicer listed as both writer and director.

At 59 years old, Tyson returns to the stage fresh off announcing an upcoming exhibition fight with Floyd Mayweather scheduled for spring 2026. The timing of "Return of the Mike" allows the boxing legend to share his perspective on recent events while his wife continues to play a crucial role in shaping his public narrative through her writing and creative direction.