Jimmy Kimmel is speaking out strongly after the firing of veteran journalist Scott Pelley from "60 Minutes," taking aim at CBS leadership during his latest monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!."

On Wednesday night, June 3, Kimmel used his show to criticize recent changes at CBS News, including Pelley's sudden exit.

The longtime correspondent was removed following internal tensions involving new leadership at the network, including executive producer Nick Bilton and CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

"Last night, the Trump suck-ups at CBS fired a great and deeply respected journalist, Scott Pelley, from his job at '60 Minutes,'" Kimmel told viewers.

According to Variety, he said Pelley was pushed out after standing up for "truth and integrity" at what he called one of the most respected programs in broadcast journalism.

Jimmy Kimmel Has Scathing Reaction to '60 Minutes' Firing Scott Pelley: 'Cowardly' https://t.co/ct8bM4E8ug — People (@people) June 4, 2026

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Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out CBS Leadership

Kimmel also pointed to broader shake-ups inside CBS News, saying several well-known journalists had already left or been removed. He described the situation as a breakdown in leadership, saying "the clowns who now run that show in the CBS News division" were responsible for the changes, People reported.

The late-night host added that Pelley's departure followed growing internal conflict at the network. According to reports shared publicly, tensions had been building after staff meetings and leadership disputes, eventually leading CBS to end Pelley's run at the program.

"The president, of course, applauded this cowardly decision," Kimmel said during his monologue, adding a sarcastic remark about political reactions surrounding the firing.

Pelley, who joined "60 Minutes" in 2004, had recently criticized new leadership during a staff meeting, raising concerns about the direction of the program. His comments and internal disagreements were later reported in media outlets, and CBS ultimately decided to end his employment.

In his own statement after the firing, Pelley said the program had lost its original values and mission. He also suggested that he had resisted instructions he believed were not consistent with journalistic standards.

CBS leadership, however, defended the decision, saying it was made due to conduct during internal meetings.