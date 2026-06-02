Jimmy Kimmel is speaking openly about the possibility that his long-running late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" may not continue forever, and he's also reflecting on the pressure facing TV hosts today.

In a recent interview with Vulture, the 58-year-old comedian discussed how industry changes, political criticism, and the cancellation of other late-night programs have made him think more seriously about his own future.

Kimmel, who has hosted his ABC show since 2003, said he even thought about stepping away years ago.

"Six years ago," Kimmel shared, "I told them I thought I was done when [Joe] Biden was president." He also pointed back to a difficult moment last September, when his show was briefly suspended.

According to People, Kimmel said that experience made him question how much control outside forces should have over his work.

"One of the things we talked about when I first got suspended was that I can't do this show if I'm going to be micromanaged," he said.

Jimmy Kimmel may be nearing his last laugh. https://t.co/gB22VO7b1X pic.twitter.com/BOTOzNv5CP — E! News (@enews) June 2, 2026

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Jimmy Kimmel Says He's Thinking About Life After TV

The recent ending of "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert added to his concerns. Kimmel admitted he felt shaken by the development and what it could mean for his own career path, ENews reported.

"I feel a little bit defeated by it," he said. "In a lot of ways, I feel like I'm looking at my own future." Despite this, Kimmel pointed out that late-night television still reaches large audiences, both on TV and online. But he also warned that the format is facing serious challenges beyond normal decline.

"We're not just dying of natural causes," he said. "We're being poisoned."

Behind the scenes, his longtime producer Erin Irwin told Vulture that Kimmel has been considering an exit for some time, and she hopes he continues at least through the 2028 presidential election. Still, she noted, "He's tired."

Kimmel himself did not give a firm timeline for leaving but admitted he has no clear plan for what comes next. He said the idea of stepping away is more about personal freedom than career ambition.

"Professionally, I have no idea what I'm going to do after this," he said. "Freedom is what I want more than anything. I want to be able to go fishing because the fishing's good."