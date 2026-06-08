New court filings reveal that singer Cassie Ventura overdosed on the drug GHB during an encounter with escort Clayton Howard, known as "Dave" in legal documents, while Sean "Diddy" Combs reportedly panicked nearby, as the encounter continued.

According to AllHipHop, Howard, who filed a $20 million civil lawsuit in July 2025 accusing Diddy and Cassie of operating a decade-long trafficking ring, detailed in a 31-page opposition brief filed on May 29 that Cassie blacked out from the drug at a Hamptons motel. She later woke up naked in the shower with Howard present, while Diddy was "freaking out" outside the bathroom. Despite her condition, Cassie called one of Diddy's associates and resumed the encounter.

The lawsuit alleges that Cassie recruited Howard through an escort service, Cowboys 4 Angels, starting in 2009. Howard's brief contends that critical facts from Diddy's criminal conviction in July 2025 — specifically regarding sex trafficking charges — are established and legally preclude Diddy from denying that he transported Howard across state lines for commercial sex or his knowledge of such acts.

Howard claims Cassie was not just a victim, but an active participant in setting up liaisons, handling logistics, and using aliases to cover their tracks. He also claims Cassie knowingly gave him a sexually transmitted disease, got herself pregnant by him, and had an abortion without telling him.

Howard is seeking damages for emotional distress, medical bills and lost income, claiming his construction business was hurt by the publicity of the ongoing litigation.

Cassie has reportedly earned approximately $30 million from settlements with Diddy and a hotel involved after security footage captured Diddy assaulting her in a hallway. Meanwhile, Howard continues to pursue the case pro se in federal court with minimal financial resources while studying law.

Diddy's legal team has pushed to dismiss Howard's claims, but Howard contends the criminal verdict already established critical elements of his civil case, urging the court to allow it to proceed.

Meanwhile, Diddy is reportedly under investigation by Los Angeles County District Attorney's office over new sexual battery allegations, as per TMZ.

The probe centers on claims made by publicist Jonathan Hay, who filed a police report in September 2025 alleging that Diddy sexually battered him on two occasions — once in 2020 and again in 2021. The Los Angeles Police Department conducted an investigation before referring the case to the D.A. for review.

Hay initially reported the incidents in Largo, Florida, but the case was transferred to Los Angeles authorities, where the alleged crimes occurred.

According to the report, Hay was working on a remix project involving Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace's son, CJ Wallace, when Diddy, Biggie's longtime friend and producer, allegedly approached him. Hay claims that in September 2020, Diddy masturbated into one of Biggie's shirts and encouraged Hay to "come finish him off," before throwing the shirt at Hay. In March 2021, Hay alleges that Diddy forced oral sex on him after accusing him of being a "snitch."

The LAPD investigated for several months before submitting the case to the D.A.'s office, which is currently reviewing whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges.

Diddy is already serving a 50-month federal prison sentence following a 2025 conviction for violating the Mann Act related to transporting individuals across state lines for sexual purposes. He was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.