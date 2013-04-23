Oscar winner Ben Affleck will live on $1.50 a day during a 'Live Below the Line' challenge.

Living on under $1.50 a day may seem like a challenge for many Americans, but it must look even more daunting for a wealthy man like Ben Affleck.

During the challenge, Affleck must keep his food and drink cost below a buck fifty for at least one day in a effort to highlight the work of The Global Poverty Project.

Affleck is not the only celebrity who will be taking part in the challenge next week. Hunter Biden, Sophia Bush, and Josh Groban will all also limit their spending on food in order to help raise awareness and funds for extreme poverty.

This is not the first time Groban took part in this event. "Taking on this challenge last year was such a humbling experience for me, and I was so proud and heartened by my fans that joined me," Groban said, according to Perez Hilton. "It's amazing how much we take for granted not having to live in hunger, and I am honored to have been asked to help spread the word about this eye-opening campaign again this year."

The 'Live Below the Line' website states that $1.50 a day is the U.S. equivalent of the extreme poverty line, a line that 1.4 billion people are forced to survive under.

According to omg!, you can check out the stars experiences during the week as they tweet to @LBLUS.

Matt Damon had a hilarious video for World Toilet Day in February which had gone viral. Damon, co-founder of water.org, released the video which shows the actor in a press conference about to announce some 'breaking' news.

Damon goes on to talk about how the invention of toilets have saved the lives of millions and explain why the world needs more toilets.

He then announced that he will go on a toilet strike. "And so in protest of this global tragedy, until this issue is resolved, until everybody has access to clean water and sanitation, I will not go to the bathroom," Damon says in the video.

The reporters gasp, with one asking him, "Do you mean literally, like you won't go to the bathroom, but will go somewhere else like maybe a swimming pool?"

Damon responds, "You're the reporter, you do the math."

See the video of Matt Damon's 'Toilet Strike' below: