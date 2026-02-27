The creative team behind FX's new series "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette" says they chose not to reach out to members of either family while developing the show, explaining that their approach focused instead on research and emotional authenticity.

Executive producers Brad Simpson and Nina Jacobson told People the series — inspired by Elizabeth Beller's book Once Upon a Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy — was created with care and respect. They emphasized that the project is "not a take-down."

Producers Say Series Was Made With 'Sincerity and Love'

Simpson said the team approached the material with intention, noting, "We are approaching this with sincerity and love for these characters. It is a very honest, sincere take on their lives." He added that the goal was not to create something that felt "tabloid-ish," but rather to tell "one of the great love stories of our time."

According to Simpson, the production relied on "meticulous research" and the book that inspired the series.

He said the team "tried to keep some of that noise out and just focus on what felt authentic and true to the characters."

He also acknowledged awareness of the broader impact, explaining, "We were always cognizant that there were real people who were still touched by this, who knew them or were around them."

Jacobson echoed that sentiment, telling People, the producers, along with writer and creator Connor Hines, approached the story "with a lot of respect, compassion, and genuine affection." She said, "We loved these characters, and I think that shows through the show."

Why the Creative Team Avoided Family Outreach

While some productions seek input from relatives of real-life figures, Simpson said that was not their process.

He explained, "When you do shows like this, if you talk to one person, one person can't speak for the entire family." He noted that this is particularly true of the Kennedy family, adding that there are "so many Kennedys."

Simpson said the company behind the series, Color Force, generally does not contact families when producing projects based on real events. Instead, the team focuses on determining "the emotional truth" through extensive research that can be verified.

The series stars Paul Anthony Kelly as John F. Kennedy Jr. and Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The show is based on Beller's book and is not framed as a documentary, but as a dramatized portrayal of the couple's relationship.

Pidgeon told People she did not reach out to any family members while preparing for the role. She said that from the first scripts, she saw Carolyn as "such a three-dimensional person with her intelligence, her warmth, her charisma, her sensitivities." That impression, she said, was clear even during her initial audition process.

She also reflected on the response to her casting, saying the criticism reinforced "just how beloved these people are" and reminded her of "the weight of this responsibility and wanting to do these people justice."