Pink has firmly denied reports that she and husband Carey Hart have separated, calling the coverage "fake news" and asking why some outlets only want to talk about her "supposed demise" instead of her career and advocacy work.

In a recent Instagram video, the singer said she first heard about the alleged breakup from media stories claiming the pair had ended their 20-year marriage for a second time. She sarcastically thanked outlets for "informing" her and noted that their children, Willow, 14, and Jameson, 9, were also unaware of any split.

Pink used the moment to urge audiences to focus on what she called "real news," pointing to issues such as systemic racism and the Epstein case as examples, according to People. She also mentioned her current Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomination and upcoming work, questioning why those milestones were being overshadowed by speculation about her private life.

Her response followed a report claiming the couple had separated again after two decades together, citing an unnamed source who said the marriage had run its course. The story quickly spread online and on social media, prompting a wave of fan concern and commentary about the state of the relationship.

Pink made clear in her video that she considered the report inaccurate, bluntly labeling it "fake news, not true" and criticizing what she described as "trash news" that audiences did not deserve, Billboard reported. She told followers not to rely on anonymous sources about her personal life and suggested that if there were real changes, she would speak about them herself.

The couple's relationship stretches back more than two decades, beginning when they met at the X Games in 2001 and started dating soon after. They married in a beachside ceremony in Costa Rica in January 2006 after Pink famously proposed to the motocross rider during one of his races in 2005, holding up a sign that read "Will you marry me?" followed by "I'm serious!" when he kept riding.

After nearly two years of marriage, Pink and Hart announced a separation in 2008 but remained on good terms and did not finalize a divorce. By 2009, they had reconciled and called off the split, later welcoming their daughter Willow in 2011 and son Jameson in 2016 while continuing to speak publicly about using counseling to navigate challenges together, as per US Magazine.