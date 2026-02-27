Ex-Prince Andrew's legal jeopardy intensified this week after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, with one attorney describing the evidence against him as the strongest yet.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, was taken into custody and later released pending further investigation. U.K. authorities confirmed earlier this month that they are examining allegations that he shared confidential information with the late billionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a U.K. trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

If convicted, he could face life in prison.

The case was analyzed on the Legally Us podcast, where attorney James J. Sexton outlined the potential consequences.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Sexton noted key contrasts between British and American courts, explaining, "The U.K. legal system and the U.S. legal system are quite different in terms of burden of proof and even procedure, but I don't think anybody today wishes they were Prince Andrew."

He characterized the allegations as presenting an uphill battle for the defense, calling it "a very difficult situation" and adding that he was "certainly glad I'm not his attorney because that is a very, very challenging case that's presented against him."

Sexton also suggested that British authorities may be approaching the matter with particular gravity, saying, "This is a situation where England and the U.K. are essentially taking the [Jeffery] Epstein charges, one might argue, a little more seriously than the United States."

Legal Analysis: Why Experts Say the Evidence Is 'Damning'

Though Andrew has been distanced from royal duties for years, Sexton indicated the present investigation marks a critical moment. He told Us Weekly that the material compiled so far amounts to "the most damning pool of evidence that's ever been provided against him."

From a defense standpoint, Sexton implied the optics are bleak. In his words, it's not a case most lawyers would envy, remarking, "I would not want to try to make a meal out of those ingredients," because the evidence appears favorable to prosecutors.

The scrutiny follows renewed attention from Epstein-related files and focuses on Andrew's past official role representing British trade interests abroad. Authorities have not publicly detailed the full scope of their findings, but the stakes are clear: a conviction could result in life behind bars.

Speculation Grows Over Possible Move Abroad

As the investigation unfolds, questions have emerged about whether Andrew might seek to leave the United Kingdom.

Royal biographer Andrew Lownie suggested that relocation could be a possibility, though he stressed he was speculating. In recent months, Andrew has lost royal titles and was ousted from Royal Lodge by his brother, King Charles, amid ongoing scandal.

Some observers have floated the United Arab Emirates as a potential refuge, citing Andrew's ties to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and reports that the ruler offered him use of a 16,000-square-foot, fully staffed residence in a secure diplomatic area. However, Lownie questioned whether such an arrangement would ultimately materialize.

"If he were to go to the Middle East, they wouldn't want to upset the Royal Family," Lownie told The Mirror, adding that any move would likely require approval from the British royal family — a step he suggested could prove controversial.

Bahrain has also been mentioned because it lacks an extradition treaty with the U.K., but Lownie dismissed that path, noting its monarch is "very close to Charles" and "not going to p*** him off."

Instead, Lownie proposed a more unexpected option. "The other option, because he's not going to go and join Assad in Moscow, is China," he said, pointing to what he described as Andrew's "lots of business activities" there.

Lownie cited connections in the country, including that "His former secretary Amanda Thirsk works for a Chinese company."

Still, he explained that the theory remains speculative. "I have no evidence of any of this except my instinct," Lownie said, though he added that China "would be a place he could go."

He suggested Andrew could "travel around" there and potentially operate with less scrutiny, concluding, "I think he could go under the radar there [in China], in a way that he couldn't elsewhere."