Savannah Guthrie is preparing to return to New York after spending nearly a month in Tucson, Arizona, following the abduction of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The "Today" co-host traveled to Arizona on Feb. 1, the day her 84-year-old mother was discovered missing from her home. Since then, she has remained in Tucson while the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department continue their investigation. Authorities have not identified a suspect or determined whether Nancy is alive.

According to The Sun, Guthrie now plans to resume life in New York, where her husband, Michael Feldman, and their two children have remained throughout the search.

"She's coming back to New York, for her kids and their school, and her life. Savannah loves that job, and Nancy loved it, too."

A source revealed, "The family is coming to terms with the idea that Nancy is likely gone; staying in Arizona isn't going to help that."

Savannah Guthrie To Focus on Stability and Family in New York

Sources also told Radar Online that Guthrie feels she has done everything possible during her time in Arizona.

"Every ounce of energy went into finding her mom," a source said. The insider added, "She can leave knowing she did absolutely everything possible."

Guthrie has been staying with her sister, Annie, and brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, while in Tucson. She and her siblings, including Camron, issued repeated public pleas for Nancy's safe return.

Her children, Vale, 11, and Charley, 9, remained in New York to continue attending school and maintain stability during the family crisis. A source said, "New York is where her support system is. It's where she feels steady. She needs that now."

The move comes after Guthrie acknowledged in a Feb. 24 Instagram video that her mother "may be lost; she may already be gone." In the emotional message, she said, "We also know that she may be lost; she may already be gone."

With visible exhaustion, she added, "And if this is what is to be, then we will all accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home."

Investigation Into Nancy Guthrie's Abduction

Nancy was forcibly taken from her home during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. Authorities have confirmed that multiple "ransom" notes were sent within the first week of her disappearance, but all were determined to be hoaxes.

The FBI and Google recovered footage and images from Nancy's Nest doorbell camera. The video shows a man wearing a ski mask and heavy gloves attempting to disable the device shortly before she was taken. He was also armed with a holstered handgun in his waistband.

Rob Shuter Says Guthrie Is Looking Toward the Future

Hollywood insider Rob Shuter discussed Guthrie's emotional Instagram video during a Feb. 25 appearance on The Nerve With Maureen Callahan podcast.

"I think Savannah now is at the point where she's looking to a future without her mom," Shuter said.

Shuter has written about the situation on Substack, noting that Guthrie's recent statements suggest she is preparing for the possibility that her mother may not return.