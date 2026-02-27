Maddox, the eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has dropped "Pitt" from his surname in the credits of Jolie's new movie "Couture," becoming the latest sibling to publicly distance himself from the actor.

The 24-year-old is credited as "Maddox Jolie" in the end credits of "Couture," where he worked behind the scenes on the production. The drama, which stars Jolie as an American film director diagnosed with breast cancer while working in France, opened in French cinemas on Feb. 18, 2026, with production materials and on-screen credits reflecting Maddox's updated name.

People reported that Maddox's name appears without "Pitt" in the film's credits, noting that festival production notes from the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 also listed him as "Maddox Jolie," according to People. This marks a change from his previous credit on Jolie's 2024 biographical drama "Maria," where he was listed as "Maddox Jolie-Pitt" while working as a production assistant.

Maddox took on a larger role in "Couture," serving as an assistant or third assistant director, indicating a growing involvement in his mother's filmmaking projects. Representatives for Jolie and Pitt have not publicly commented on the name change or what it might suggest about the family's private dynamics.

He is not the first of the former couple's six children to stop using "Pitt" in public or professional settings. Their daughter Shiloh legally removed "Pitt" from her name in 2024, with court documents confirming she will now be known as "Shiloh Nouvel Jolie" instead of "Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt."

Vivienne, who works as a producer's assistant alongside Jolie on the Broadway musical "The Outsiders," has been credited in the Playbill as "Vivienne Jolie" after reportedly asking not to include her father's last name. Zahara also appeared to drop "Pitt" when she introduced herself as "Zahara Marley Jolie" during an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority ceremony at Spelman College in November 2023, E! News reported.

Reports have long described a strained relationship between Maddox and Pitt, stemming from an alleged altercation on a private jet in September 2016 that took place days before Jolie filed for divorce.

Authorities opened investigations into the incident and later declined to pursue charges, but outlets have continued to report that the father and son have had little contact in the years since.

Documents and reports about the 2016 flight describe a heated dispute between Pitt and Jolie in front of their children, during which Jolie alleged that Pitt drank, yelled, and became physically aggressive toward her and at least one of the kids.

Jolie told investigators that she felt like a "hostage" on the plane and claimed the confrontation, which allegedly left her with minor injuries, was a turning point that led her to end the marriage.

In later court filings and media accounts, Jolie alleged that Pitt grabbed and shook her, pushed her into a wall, and damaged parts of the aircraft, while a source close to Pitt denied that he intentionally harmed any of the children and said contact with Maddox was limited to his shoulder.

Subsequent reports have stated that Maddox has maintained emotional distance from his father since the incident, even as Pitt has continued legal efforts related to custody and shared assets, as per Cosmopolitan.