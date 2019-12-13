[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively, 'Anonymous' New Child

Trolling each other is what they do best, and fans love them for that. But aside from making fun of each other on the internet, celebrity couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are also known for being extra private when it comes to their growing family.

Everyone knows how the Reynolds and Lively try their best to stay away from the public eye, especially on the little details about their daughters, 5-year-old James and 3-year-old Ines. That is why when The Today Show host Craig Melvin attempted to make Reynolds talk about the newest addition to their family; the "Deadpool" actor once again did what he does best, trolling.

When casually asked how he and Gossip Girl alum wife came up with the third baby girl's name, Reynolds said: "We haven't yet! We're gonna be original, and all the letters in her name are silent."

"I want to give her something to push against in life," he added, getting a hilarious reaction from both Melvin and co-host Hoda Kotb. Melvin also teased that baby number three will forever be known as "Anonymous," an idea which Reynolds agreed on.

Baby Privacy

It could be recalled that the couple never announced about their third baby until Lively's baby bump did the talking during the premiere of Reynold's film "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" in May 2019.

Similarly, when the 32-year-old actress gave birth to their firstborn James in December of 2014, it was only in March the following year when they finally revealed her real name.

The same thing happened with their second daughter Ines when the public patiently waited two months before they reveal her name through Lively's creatively curated Instagram post.

Do they have a hard time figuring out their children's names, or maybe they love the idea of keeping secrets and surprises? Or perhaps, they are that private, and we are just acting like nosy neighbors! Lol.

Trolling Blake Again and Again

Meanwhile, when asked if Blake scolds him for the social media trolling, Reynolds responded with yet another hilarious comment: "Well, I actually, I've never met her. We actually only exist as a couple online.'

"It's manufactured by the studio system, and it's worked out pretty well for us, really. I'm actually married to a woman named Louise in Denmark. We have four kids, and it's been amazing!" he added.

Trolling aside, the 43-year-old actor also opened up about how much he loves having four women in the household, saying he would not have it any other way. Sweet. But in a real Ryan Reynolds humor, he added: "I'm doing my part to wipe men off the face of the earth."

And just like any parents, the "6 Underground" actor also shared his struggles with the endless questions from kids, especially when it comes to leaving them for work.

"Leaving the house is getting harder and harder. Going to Brazil, that kind of thing, that gets a lot harder when they ask, 'Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?'" Reynolds explained.

