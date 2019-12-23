Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Benefit From Prince Andrew Scandal -- Here's Why

Prince Andrew's withdrawal from royal duties is good news for the Sussexes.

The Duke of York announced his withdrawal from his royal duties following his controversial BBC interview about his ties with the convicted sex offender and renowned pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. His decision to finally step back will not only benefit the heir to the throne, Prince Charles, but also Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Charles's Future Vision Does Not Include Prince Andrew

In 2012, Prince Charles divulged his "future vision" to re-establish the monarchy by shutting out wider members.

This sudden statement enraged Prince Andrew, as it would likely push him more on the ends of his royal life. He even referred to his brother's plan as something with "ruthless efficiency."

Once Prince Charles becomes king, he plans to highlight only the works by those closer to the throne -- which include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall. This vision would also slash down the number of working royals to reduce the royal family's cost.

It remains to be seen if this will happen, but the royal family sure seems to be cleaning the inside before making any drastic move.

Now that Prince Andrew has stepped down from his duties and Prince Charles already planning on getting rid of most of the royal family members, there should be a massive change in the monarchy soon -- and it will surely affect the Sussexes.

Prince Harry, Meghan at 'An Advantage' ?

As previously mentioned, the future King wants to shift people's attention to the Central members -- Cambridges and his wife, Camila -- which will not include the Sussexes. But since the number one on "royals to be removed" list has already stepped down, it surely flipped the coin for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to Prince Charles' royal biographer, Robert Jobson, a new path has been opened for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after Prince Andrew stepped down from his position.

He stated through the Heirpod podcast: "I think with a member of the royal family being effectively retired early, should Harry and Meghan not wish [to] be part of [the] whole circus... there's almost a path for them now."

Moreover, the two royals currently have "no pressure" in doing whatever they want to do right now.

Prince Harry and Meghan took a break from royal duties and are expected to stay out of the U.K. until Christmas instead of going back to Sandringham to celebrate the holidays with Queen Elizabeth II.

The break followed the media issues the royal couple has encountered in the past year, especially after the statements they made while filming their documentary on their royal tour in South Africa. They have also been on the headlines after filing lawsuits and showing grievances against various British tabloids for cybercrime and privacy disputes.

But There Are Also Drawbacks?

Despite Prince Andrew quitting from his duties, it is a fact that neither Prince Harry or his son Archie is closer to the throne once Prince Charles receives the crown.

Prince William will be the heir to the throne by then, followed by his children Prince George (eldest child of the Duke of Cambridge), Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

If the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge decided not to have another child who could be an addition to those next in line to the throne, then Prince Harry would remain the fifth in the line.

It may still sound good news, though, since Prince Harry could make it to the top five "reserves" while his son Archie would be the sixth.

