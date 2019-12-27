How Meghan Markle Made The Queen 'Burst Out Laughing' During Christmas 2017 -- REVEALED!

Purchasing gifts to the in-laws are difficult. But imagine purchasing a gift for your British royalty in-laws.

If you are the Queen of England, you know she has already everything. Still, you would want to make a good impression. What do you give someone who literally has access to the crown jewels?

While Kate Middleton reportedly gave the Queen her grandmother's recipe of chutney one Christmas, Meghan Markle's gift to Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 was a real squeaker.

The Duchess of Sussex took a gamble and gave the Queen a singing hamster, which follows the tradition of the royal family, giving each other gag gifts for Christmas.

The exchange gifts on Christmas Eve is a nod to their German ancestry tradition. Since they are royals, they do not need anything luxurious since they already have everything. So instead, they buy funny, jokey gifts.

A Resounding Success

Despite the pressure of buying a gift for the Queen of England, the Markle's choice -- although cheap and tacky -- was a resounding success.

A source close to the royals told the Daily Star, "Meghan bought a little hamster that sings with a little rope for Her Majesty."

They added, "It was so funny, especially when the corgis tried to take hold of the toy."

Prince Harry's grandmother left Sandringham in hysterics, with the source saying: "The Queen laughed and said, 'They can keep my dogs company!'"

A few years ago, Prince Harry reportedly revealed that she once gifted her grandma a shower cap with the words "ain't life a b****" emblazoned on the front, according to Express.

No Sussexes This Year

This year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the holidays in Canada with their son Archie instead of going to Sandringham with the rest of the royal family as per tradition.

According to the Victoria Times-Colonist, Prince Harry and Meghan are in the B.C. Capital of Victoria.

Owners of the Deep Cove Chalet, Bev, and Pierre Koffel, in nearby North Saanich, told the newspaper that they have seen the couple and has met with the couple's security guards. They were even spotted hiking on Horth Hill.

According to Bev, "They jog around, so they've been seen. It's kind of exciting. I hope everything goes fine for them. They're breaking away from tradition, and I just wish them all the best."

In a statement issued by Buckingham Palace last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their son, spending the holidays in Canada only "reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."

The statement did not mention where precisely in Canada they were traveling to, but it referenced both Prince Harry's love for the country and the many years his former actress wife lived in Toronto while filming "Suits."

"The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family."

The statement continued, "They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young song."

News about them not joining the Queen was announced last month together with their reported break from public duties.

"Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, their Royal Highnesses will spend the holidays this year, as a new family."

