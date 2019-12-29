Queen Elizabeth Survives Scandalous Year, Rewards Top Aide

Queen Elizabeth II honors one of his trusted men in court. Sir Edward Young has helped the Queen see things through what the palace considered as a "tough" year for the royal family.

Sir Edward is the Queen's Private Secretary. But in the Queen's orders, he will be made into a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in the New Year's Honours List. He will be given the honor for the contributions he has made helping the Queen get through the challenges the royal family faced this 2019.

The Royal Advisor

How much do people know about Sir Edward Young? Not everyone knows that he has been in service to the household for 15 years. However, he has only been in his present post since September 2017 after succeeding Sir Christopher Geidt.

On behalf of the Queen, Sir Edward Young led several discussions concerning major constitutional rows. The prorogation of the Parliament and the Supreme Court ruling that such was considered unlawful are just two of the challenges that the Queen's Royal Court had to deal with in the past year.

Since he took over the job in 2017, many critics said that Sir Edward Young does not have the kind of "grip" that his predecessor had when it comes to Palace concerns. The accusations went further down when Young was not able to stop the disastrous interview of Prince Andrew that has led the public to believe that convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was a good friend of the prince.

His association with the convicted sex offender had eventually led Prince Andrew into stepping away early from his royal duties and public life.

A former senior aide of the palace revealed that the Queen's Office could have stopped the interview if they wanted to.

The Royal Message

The annual Christmas message of the Queen is extra special every year because she writes the speech herself. This year, the Queen acknowledged the "bumpy" path the nation has experienced over the last year.

Although she did not particularly mention the situation involving Prince Andrew or the revelations made by Meghan Markle about the royal life, Queen Elizabeth II acknowledged that she would not have survived it without the assistance of her most trusted advisor.

However, the Queen continued saying that the honor to be bestowed upon Sir Edward Young will be seen as a vote of confidence for her majesty's right hand. She does not only trust his loyalty to the royal family but his conviction in situations that require his immediate attention.

The awards under the RVO are under the Queen's decision. They are independently bestowed to people who have served with comfort and loyalty to the royal family in a personal way.

The ceremony will also recognize Professor Charles Mackworth-Young, who has served as the chairman of the medical committee from 2006 up to 2018. He has led King Edward VII's hospital.

He will be made a commander of the MNLF. The royal family has a soft spot for the hospital, as it has been the place where they have been treated for years. The Duke of Edinburgh was recently discharged after four days of admission due to an undisclosed yet pre-existing condition.

The Queen continues to reward those who have to remain loyal to the royal family over the years. Their dedication and service do not go unnoticed. And in the spirit of the holidays, Queen Elizabeth II herself wanted to show how much these people and their service are greatly appreciated by the royal family.

