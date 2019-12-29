Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Interesting Move to Separate From Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are taking their separation from Prince William and Kate Middleton seriously. In fact, in July, they have applied for the trademark of their new royal foundation.

The Trademark

Trademarks are a form of intellectual property protection, which is applied to provide protection to the brand name and all that is associated with it. With a registered trademark, Harry and Meghan will not only be allowed to sell and license the organization, but they can also take any legal action against anyone who uses the brand name without their permission.

The royal couple took it upon themselves to apply for the trademark of their new charity organization. Since their announcement of separation from the royal charity they used to share with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has finally filed for the trademarking of their new organization: Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The information was made available on the website of the Intellectual Property Office. The filing has been made a day before the royal couple of Sussex decided to go on a separate way from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The application for a trademark includes a lot of different aspects. Printed materials including books and magazines as well as clothing items, social care services, and education are all covered by the trademark agreement. Charitable fundraising events are covered by the exclusive trademark as well.

The filing, however, was not made public until last week. The palace has also made an announcement that the Royal Foundation will continue with its mission without the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The Royal Foundation by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

The palace has made it official. The Royal Foundation founded by Prince William and Prince Harry will now be known as the principal vehicle for all charitable and philanthropic activities and projects by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

In a press release, the palace wrote that the changes in the foundation will best complement the work and responsibilities of the royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The statement added that as the two prepare for their future roles in the monarchy, the Royal Foundation will be their charitable arm that will enable them to reach out to those who need their help the most.

Meghan and Harry, on the other hand, are not going to do their work without that charitable arm of their own. Their application for the trademark only shows how serious they are in taking their royal duties by heart.

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the formation of their new charitable institution, the former one they shared with William and Kate has been renamed. It has since been known as The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

While there is no competition between the two, the organizations and their chosen charitable programs in the future may be a reflection of the road the royal couples decide to take on. But as with every other royal charity, the people remain hopeful that genuine help is given when needed.

