Royal Rift Over? Prince William, Kate Middleton Show Love For Sussexes With This

Prince William and Kate Middleton just proved that the royal family's "Fab Four" is still united.

Before the New Year started, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge surprised their fans with their own 2019 in Review clip on their Instagram account alongside the caption, "To all the fantastic organisations and inspirational people we met and worked with in 2019: Thank you for a wonderful year, and see you in 2020!"

The video appeared to be a normal year-end greeting, not until the royal watchers spotted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie on the clip.

This somehow eases the alleged tension between the "Fab Four" which grew more this year. Both Sussexes' and Cambridges' fans acknowledged the effort of Prince William and Kate for the thoughtful and "sweet" gesture, with one even commenting: "So sweet of you guys to include Archies arrival and I just love how awesome u are hope 2020 is an exciting year."

Of course, this does not confirm if the Cambridges and the Sussexes have already made up, but the royal watchers hope for the best for them.

Where Did It All Started?

Rumors about the beginning of a royal feud started to circulate during the winter of 2018 after Meghan allegedly made Kate cry. But royal reporter Katie Nicholl clarified that it was Princes Harry and William who drifted apart after the Duke of Sussex accused his brother of not putting efforts to include Meghan in the family.

"Harry felt William wasn't rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so. They had a bit of a fall-out, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That's when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them," Nicholl disclosed back then.

There were events where Meghan approached the Duke of Cambridge but he just kept on shrugging her off.

In March 2019, royal filmmaker Nick Bullen talked to Fox News and confirmed that Meghan was never feuding with either Kate or Prince William. It was always Prince William and Prince Harry and the fall-out was becoming more public.

In the middle of this misunderstanding, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II "worked incredibly hard to try and make sure everybody reunites," which was not successful at all as the brothers drifted away from each other further until they decided to part ways.

Meghan and Prince Harry decided to split from the joint charity they shared with Cambridges through a statement released by the royal palace. The decision was aimed to at least calm down the issue and to help the "Fab Four" be united again.

However, the said rift continued until the last quarter of 2019 when Prince Harry and Meghan appeared on ITV's documentary "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey" where Prince Harry finally broke his silence and admitted the fact that there is truly a royal rift.

"Part of this role and part of this job, and this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably, you know, stuff happens," the Duke of Sussex shared. "But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me."

