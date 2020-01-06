The Real Reason Why Kim Kardashian Posts Make-Up Free Selfies -- REVEALED!

Kim Kardashian is never one to shy away from the spotlight. But she always makes sure that she looks good whenever her photos are captured. Moreover, there are her social media pages filled with her selfies on all her good angles.

Once in a while, fans do get to see the KKW Beauty mogul without makeup -- or at least a bare minimum. Now, we know why Kim has a lot of confidence to go barely-there with her makeup.

Kim Prioritizes Self-Care

Kardashian-West's recent Instagram stories had her revealing about her beauty maintenance. She stressed how important it is for her to make self-care a top priority this year.

Kim is currently a doting mom of four and a supportive wife to Kanye West. She is also busy running her beauty business, as well as her shapewear line, SKIMS. Additonally, Kim is currently studying law.

With a lot on her plate, Kim vows to carve out time in her hectic life to take care of herself. The socialite is turning 40 this year and so, she knows just how important it is to maintain her beauty.

Kim's Go-To for Aesthetics

On her IG stories, Kardashian-West snapped two photos going makeup-free. However, critics argue that Kim is not entirely makeup-free but has light makeup on. Earlier that day, she was featured in a lengthy makeup tutorial with her makeup artist, Mario.

Furthermore, Kim has been known to use filters and good lighting to her advantage.

Kim also tapped into advancements in beauty to keep her look easier to maintain. These include micro-bladed eyebrows and lash extensions.

But the highlight of her IG story really was when she divulged her beauty secret. Kim K revealed that she has been having facials by celebrity esthetician Joanna Czech. Kim seems to have a good relationship with her esthetician, whom she is photographed close to -- sporting a sultry "shmize" and playful pout in the photos.

Kim raved about Czech's facial, saying it was "the most amazing facial experience" she ever had. She said she was excited when she found out Czech was in town, so she did not miss the opportunity. Kim even labeled the beauty pro one of her "favorite ladies."

Facials Here and There

Czech's is not the only facial Kim has tried though. In order to keep looking young and beautiful, Kim tries out a host of facial treatments from various skincare specialists to the stars, including celebrity skincare pro, Toska Husted.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star previously shared on IG stories the day before how she gets a five-star facial from Husted. She also revealed that her sister Khloe Kardashian had a double facial with her from Husted.

Kim's Beauty Inspiration

Kim started off the year with a throwback photo of herself in her younger days. She captioned the photo "Baby K."

The celebrity was wearing a 90s crop top and crimped hair. She wore heavy makeup on her face as she poses for the camera. There is no better inspiration for the sultry celebrity than herself. Now, we know how she has kept her beauty all these years. It's all those expensive facials!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles