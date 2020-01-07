Why Princess Beatrice Will Have a 'Very Different' Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice and fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced their engagement in an Instagram post in September of 2019. The property developer popped the question while they were on vacation in Italy.

The two are set to tie the knot early this 2020, but it will be a rather low-key affair. Compared to the other royal weddings, theirs would be a small, intimate affair.

In previous royal weddings, watchers were able to witness every special moment from the walking down the aisle to the first kiss as a married couple. The television coverage for the nuptials of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October 2018 made everyone a witness to the union of these royal couples.

However, both ITV and BBC have already made an announcement that they will not be broadcasting Princess Beatrice's "I do."

Less is More

Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their engagement in September. However, close friends to Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter told PEOPLE that the princess may go for something less extravagant than the wedding that her younger sister had.

The 31-year old wishes for a small and more intimate affair than what royal watchers had in the past.

"Eugenie and Beatrice are very close to each other, but they are two different people," the source added. While Eugenie is the more outgoing, extrovert type, Beatrice is the more discreet and reserved. They are both very polite and well-mannered, but Beatrice is more formal and quiet as a person.

With all that said, it will not be a surprise if Princess Beatrice opted for a smaller wedding than her sister's.

The couple celebrated their engagement party in London with the bride's mother, Sarah Ferguson and her sister Eugenie, along with several other friends close to the couple. It was not a huge party, but the couple was happy to be surrounded by family and friends who love them.

A friend of the couple told PEOPLE that the two spent the night roaming around the room, making sure they were able to greet everyone who was there.

Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, was notably absent in the engagement party Edoardo's mother threw for the couple at the Chiltern Firehouse. The Duke of York's absence was due to the ongoing controversy that links him to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Royal Wedding

The source close to the couple told PEOPLE that all the details of the wedding are already underway.

Prince Andrew, despite the controversy he finds himself in, will most likely walk his daughter down the aisle. The scandal that links him with Jeffrey Epstein has caused him to take a "step back" from his royal duties and be stripped off his royal privileges.

Despite being divorced, both Prince Andrew and Fergie played a huge role in the life of their daughters. They have been co-parenting and have not had any major problems that may cause a rift. In fact, in the midst of all the controversy, Sarah expressed her vote of confidence to the Duke of York, standing by him and remaining as one of his strongest supporters.

Despite the hard times, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo will be sealing their love and taking their relationship to the next level. It will be a different royal wedding, but it will remain to be a sacrament of love.

