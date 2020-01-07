Joe Judge: 5 Things to Know About the Giants' New Head Coach

Joe Judge was definitely not the first on the list, but he eventually emerged as the top choice. The former New England Patriots assistant coach was picked as the newest head coach of the New York Giants.

The Giants joined the National Football League in 1925 and immediately became known for being predictable yet prudent in their management style. On Tuesday, the team was expected to name Matt Rhule, the former Giants' assistant coach, as the new head coach for the team. He has become a fast-rising star in the coaching arena after helping rebuild the downtrodden college football programs in both Baylor and Temple.

However, as it turned out, Rhule agreed to join the NFL coaching carousel to become the head coach of Carolina Panthers. Roughly an hour later, the Giants made their own judicious announcement. The 19th coach in the 95 years of history of the Giants is no other than Joe Judge.

However, what do people know about Joe Judge?

Special Teams Coordinator For The Patriots.

Judge used to work as an assistant coach for the Patriots. His focus was on the wide receivers of the team.

In his coaching experience, he has not had any chance of being a head coach. However, there is certainly always a first time for everyone.

His experience in the assistant coach level and years of exposure to professional football should make up for his lack of head coaching experience.

A Super Bowl Champ

Judge has been a part of the Patriots' Super Bowl wins in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Judge may not have been a head coach, but he has played a huge part in New England's previous runs to the SB title.

A Glowing Recommendation For Bill Belichick.

Before meeting with the Giants for the head coaching position, Giants officials called Bill Belichick and asked him about Joe Judge.

Belichick gave a stunning recommendation to his former assistant coach and told the team that he is a worthy investment. The two used to have conversations about offense and defense. And although Joe was an assistant coach for special teams, his knowledge and exposure to the overall games make him a good pick for head coach.

A Native of Philadelphia.

Judge attended Mississippi State where he played with the team in various positions.

After graduating in 2005, he became a graduate assistant in his alma mater and that is how his career in coaching started. He knows how to play the game because he was a player himself. That is one more reason to trust his experience as a player to how he will manage the team as the coach.

A Game Analyst

A critic of the games is what makes Joe Judge even more prepared for the job as Giants' head coach. The job of an analyst is to look into the games and analyze how every move turns out for the better or for the worse in the long run.

When he was an analyst in Alabama for three seasons under Nick Saban, Judge learned a lot about strategies in both offense and defense. Judge then joined the Patriots in 2012.

The new head coach of the Giants may not have a stellar history in coaching as compared to the others who were been vying for the spot that he got. But then again, the team management has put their trust and confidence in someone who has a love for the sport and even greater love for wins.

READ MORE: The Real Reason Why NFL Star Antonio Brown Declares White Women as OFF LIMITS

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles