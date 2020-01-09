Justin Bieber Reveals Current Battle With Serious Infectious Disease

Justin Bieber finally broke his silence on why he chose to take a break from music -- and his reason turned out to be something serious.

Justin's Break

A few months before Bieber and Hailey Baldwin said "I Do" for the second time after they got secretly married at a New York courthouse, the "Never Say Never" singer announced on his Instagram page that he would be taking a break from music.

Bieber mentioned on the post that the time he spent on tours negatively affected his mental health, and taking a break was the only choice he had at that time.

In addition, he took another "Me time" just a month after his second wedding. Justin left his wife at home to spend a day going on a road trip alone while reflecting all by himself and reconnecting with nature.

For a day, Bieber traveled towards the north and ended up taking a break at Lake Tahoe in Northern, California.

The 25-year-old singer shared a photoset of the sublime view of the picturesque mountain range and crystal clear lake on his Instagram account. Along with his snaps, he captioned, "Took a road trip by myself to pray, think reflect. Time to get back to WIFEY."

In response, Hailey wrote "yayyyyyyy" on the same post to welcome her husband back.

But aside from the severe depression he battled with since 2019, Bieber revealed another problem that shocked his fans.

Bieber Is Sick!

On the first day of 2020, YouTube finally unveiled the trailer of Justin Bieber's first-ever documentary series called "Justin Bieber: Seasons."

The said documentary is a 10-part docu-series, which pilot episode will stream on January 27, 2020, at noon Eastern Standard Time. The series will air two episodes weekly every Monday and Wednesday.

While the announcement was a good news to his fans, bad news also rose. In the trailer, Bieber revealed that he is living with an undiagnosed Lyme disease -- an infectious disease caused by bacteria being transmitted to humans from a tick bite.

A source who saw the teaser stated that Justin's Lyme disease got misdiagnosed as depression that people even thought that he was on drugs.

The "Beauty and a Beat" hitmaker then discussed the illness on Instagram and confirmed his health status.

"While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth, etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease," Justin began. "Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health."



All the details will be eventually disclosed on the documentary series, as well as all his struggles to reach where he is now.

