Former 'Batman' Star Admits to Being Forced to Take Medication to Make His Bulge Smaller

Superheroes like Batman and Robin are well-known for their tight suits and capes. Back in the day, however, filmmakers do not adjust the actual costumes, instead, they try to make the person wearing the costume adjust to it.

74-year-old star Burt Ward, who recently received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, claimed that bosses of the hit 1960s "Batman" series gave him medication to shrink his bulge area.

The executives of ABC reportedly received a complaint from the Catholic League of Decency regarding his little "boy wonder."

In an interview with Page Six, Burt, who played Robin in the 1960s TV show, said his bulge was massive that he was asked to seek medical advice.

"They thought that Robin had a very large bulge for television," Ward said before adding that his co-star, Adam West, did not receive such scrutiny and instead needed the bulge.

"With Adam, they put Turkish towels in his undershorts."

While it was not an ideal situation for Burt, he ultimately came up with another solution to keep Robin from making his bulge look big in his costume. He grew concerned that the medication might affect his future planning, so he stopped it.

"I took them for three days. I stopped doing that, and I just used my cape to cover it," he added.

The Catholic League of Decency, back in the 1960s, was conservative and critical of TV shows that displays indecent scenes and images (like bulges) during primetime.

For a then 20-year-old starring in a hit TV show which ran from 1966 to 1968, it must have been quite a problem, since similar to his character, Burt was a straight arrow when it came to getting wild.

"You must understand I never smoked, I never drank or did drugs, so I never went to a bar in my entire life," Ward furthered. He pointed out that it is not to say he did not go out to have a good time, but he "never went out and did what you think Hollywood celebrities do."

Although the show was a huge hit and he found fame, the Los Angeles native said he had other options for his career.

"I was a straight-A student at UCLA. In fact, the Dean at UCLA was upset with me when I left in my third year to do Robin because she said I should have been a nuclear physicist. I was in the top 3% in the United States in science and math," Ward shared.

Burt did not find much success on-screen after "Batman," but he primarily worked as a voiceover actor for TV shows like "Spongebob Squarepants" and "Futurama." He also recently appeared as Dick Grayson on "Supergirl" during its superhero crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths."

But finally, he was awarded a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next to his co-star Adam West.

"It's only been 50 years, and I'm a patient person," Ward told Variety.

