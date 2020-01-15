Burger King Trolls Prince Harry by Offering Him a Job To 'Keep The Crown'

Now that Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has expressed her full support to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, the royal fanatics are left with tons of questions.

Will they be stripped down of their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex? Is Prince Harry now out of his Queen Mother's will? Do we still call him a Prince? Will he go back to the military? Where are they going to live during their stay in the United Kingdom? Is Meghan going back to blogging or acting? Where will they live in Canada? Will they still have security escorts? And tons of questions left hanging.

Meghan and Harry made it clear through their controversial announcement on Instagram that they are looking forward to becoming "financially independent" from the monarchy. The big question now is, how are they going to pay for their daily expenses, given the fact that they have not been professionally working since they got married in May 2018?

Well, it looks like the Royal couple should start working already, especially now that they have their eight-month-old baby Archie to feed and raise. Given their big names and status, it is no doubt that Meghan and Harry will get job offers from their respective contacts in different industries.

However, an American fast-food giant made an advance job offer to the prince-turned-private individual should he find the need to do the real hustle for his wife and son while keeping "his own crown."

On Monday, Burger King joined the Megxit fever and took the opportunity to offer a job to Prince Harry with a hilariously pun-intended tweet.

"@ harry, this royal family offers (a) part-time position," Burger King tweeted shortly after the Queen released a statement confirming Prince Harry and Meghan's Royal exit.

Earlier before that, the fast-food giant already made a low-key job offer to the Duke of Sussex by tweeting: "you always have a job in our kingdom," adding the link to the company's hiring page.

@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions — Burger King (@BurgerKing) January 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Burger King's Argentina branch also joined the social media trolling and posted an equally hilarious job pitch to the Prince.

On Thursday, the Argentina branch posted a photo of their iconic crown with a message saying: "Dear Dukes, if you are looking for work, we have a new crown for you. Work with us, choose the future as you want" together with a link to a YouTube hiring ad.

Both tweets from Burger King gained hilarious reactions from social media users, labeling it as "savage" and something that has "won the internet."



Trabajá con nosotros, elegí el futuro como vos querés: pic.twitter.com/6HwR0vMRWd Queridos Duques, si andan buscando trabajo, tenemos una nueva corona para ustedes.Trabajá con nosotros, elegí el futuro como vos querés: https://t.co/C2pVka9Y4y — Burger King Arg (@BurgerKingArg) January 9, 2020

Meanwhile, it looks like Burger King is not the only one opening its door for Meghan and Harry. Shortly after their Instagram announcement, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills executive producer Andy Cohen made an open invitation for Meghan to join the show's cast.

"Open invitation for The Duchess to join #RHOH!!!" Cohen wrote on Twitter.

It could be recalled that Meghan referred to the show as her "guilty pleasure."

