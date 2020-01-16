LOOK! Lizzo Shuts Downs Body-Shamers With Golden Swimsuit

In this world filled with selfies and social media posts, judgemental people and body shamers are everywhere. If a private person is not exempted from these disapproving eyes, what more if you are a public personality who works in an industry fueled by imposing an unrealistic standard of beauty?

Body shaming is the critical practice of humiliating other people's body size or weight regardless if they are "too skinny" or "too fat." These past few weeks, Grammy-nominated rapper Lizzo has been the target of body-shaming comments despite all her attempts to feel good as hell.

How can she possibly shut down these body shamers when all they do is make her feel bad about her physical appearance? Well, in true Lizzo fashion, she slapped all the haters with a revealing photo showing off those curves!

In an Instagram post, the "Truth Hurts" singer showed the body shamers that she does not care what they say at all by posing confidently in her golden strappy swimsuit.

The 31-year-old rapper is wearing a golden Cleopatra suit, which features thin clear straps, a cleavage ring detail and a bow-like center strap. A Page Six report confirms that Lizzo is wearing a $55 suit from Marysteph, which sizes range from XL to 3 XL.

"I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything. (Repeat)," Lizzo wrote alongside photos unapologetically posing in her swimsuit with a stunning beach and rocks backdrop.

However, the "Juice" rapper is not done showing haters what she got as she also posted a video clip while wearing the same suit and slow dancing to celebrate her current music nominations.

"Currently nominated for... 6 NAACP Image awards | 8 Grammy awards | 6 iHeart music awards | 1 Brit award | AND IVE ALREADY WON! In the words of @saintrecords, "black girls are grammys muthafuckaaaaa," Lizzo wrote, adding three star-eyes emoji.

Lizzo's recent swimsuit photos only prove that her eyes and ears are closed to hateful comments and negative insights about her body.

It could be recalled that just last week, Lizzo made headlines after fitness trainer and lifestyle coach Jillian Michaels questioned why fans are celebrating the singer's body instead of her music.

The 45-year-old "Biggest Loser" coach said that although she loves Lizzo's music, she does not agree to celebrate her oversized body.

"Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? Cause it isn't going to be awesome if she gets diabetes," Michaels said during an interview with Buzzfeed's AM2DM.

.@JillianMichaels on Lizzo: "Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? 'Cause it isn't gonna be awesome if she gets diabetes." pic.twitter.com/FkKBd8J87b — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) January 8, 2020

In a new statement, Michaels said she regrets throwing such comments to a specific person when it was meant to be general. But the fitness coach clarified that she still stands her ground not to glamorize obesity and practice self-love by being healthy both physically and mentally.

"I think the world has become so PC that we've gone so far to glamorize obesity and... I think this is where things can become unsafe, that we're denying the reality of certain health ramifications," she explained.

