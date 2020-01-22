Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Live In a Mobile Camper Instead? The Truth

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their luxurious royal lives in exchange for the freedom and independence that they always wanted. As they move on to new beginnings, they reportedly took a photo in front of their new home to start their un-royal lives.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their bombshell announcement regarding their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and divide their time between the U.K. and North America.

They revealed that they contemplated for "many months" to come up with the tough decision of becoming independent from the central and senior members of the royal family -- Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Prince William.

However, royal watchers started to talk about them after a photo of the two circulated online, showing how the Sussexes gave up the Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for a mobile home.

A Mobile Home as New Base?

Shortly after they stepped back from their royal duties -- having received permission from Queen Elizabeth II -- an photo of them standing in front of an RV circulated online. Netizens started to think that the it was the "new home" of the couple as they embark to live the simple life they want.

As it turns out, however, the said photograph was not real.

#MeghanMarkle https://t.co/LUuhhvx6Rn Snopes alleges the claim is false, but it’s still hilarious that there is a press headline about Meghan & Harry buying an RV camper #MEGXIT — JustMyThots (@Justmythots8) January 22, 2020

Though the person who edited the photo remain unknown, multiple RV sellers used the picture of Prince Harry and Meghan to create playful advertisements for their businesses.

"This nice, young couple from England certainly knows where to shop when it comes to buying a camper! It was great meeting you Meghan and Harry, enjoy your new home on wheels!" Lee's Family Trailer Sales & Service wrote on Facebook.

Another business group, the Home Farm Holiday Park, also shared the photograph of the edited picture on FB and claimed that the duke and duchess were the ones who bought their first seasonal touring pitch this year.

As their followers "investigated" the photograph, they found out that it was a fruit of three different images: a lone camper, a real couple who owned the picture, and the faces of the royal couple.

While it has been cleared that Prince Harry and Meghan are not truly staying on a mobile home as what the picture portrayed, the two has been open even before they left Britain that they want to establish bases around the globe.

Where Do They Want to Live?

Before their 2020 surprise departure, the two already claimed in the ITV documentary, "Harry & Meghan: An African Journey " that they wanted to leave in the future. In fact, Prince Harry saw Cape Town as an "amazing place" where he could base his family.

He immediately changed his comment and referred to Cape Town as "a very hard place to live at." Still, they hinted that they want to take a break away from the royal family -- and they did.

Though they are not in Cape Town, they made their dreams come true now that they are freely living in Canada.

