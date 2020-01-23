Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Truly LOVE Each Other, Insider Reveals

To say that Jennifer Anniston and Brad Pitt's reunion is the best thing that has ever happened in Holywood in years is an understatement. That few seconds that they greet each other, smile at each other, exchange pleasantries, and even touch each other's hands is like a Holywood dream come true.

So do not blame fans and the rest of the Brad-Jen shippers out there if they are still on a high with this much-awaited moment in the history of celebrity lovers.

As the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words, and fans all over the world have undoubtedly painted tons of speculation about the historical photo of Bran and Jen at the backstage of the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

There are rumors of getting back together and going on the same after-party, but there is one thing for sure: these ex-lovers love each other even if the universe says otherwise.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the 50-year-old Jen and 56-year-old Brad started talking and have been friends since their respective relationships ended in 2016 and 2018.

However, they only hang out occasionally and casually (meaning with other people around) since the "Friends" star is being careful to be photographed with Brad to avoid sparking left and right rumors.

"Right now they just love and adore each other and have been much closer friends since their divorces," the insider revealed.

"Neither of them is seeing anyone else seriously, but as of right now they're just friends. Brad has grown up so much in his life since he and Jen broke up."

As much as fans love for both the Holywood A-listers to get back together and rekindle their '90s romance, both Jen and Brad have already moved on from their complicated past.

"They have a very mature relationship that has evolved over time because they both have experienced marriages that didn't work out," the source said.

In fact, the sourced added that actor has already apologized to Jen and even owned up to his past mistakes that led to their marriage falling apart in 2005.

"He has apologized to her for many things he felt were his issues in their relationship," the source explained. "He truly takes ownership for his mistakes, and that has changed their relationship with each other today. They both have moved on."

Meanwhile, the source also told Entertainment Tonight that aside from being sober, the award-winning actor is a totally different person now compared to who he was when he and Jen were together.

Brad and Jen's historic reunion photo was taken at the backstage of SAG awards where both of them won respective acting awards. Brad won the Best Supporting Actor for "Once Upon A Time in Holywood," while Jen won the Best Female Actor in a Drama Series award for Apple TV's "The Morning Show."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles