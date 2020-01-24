In the aftermath of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to quit their position as senior royals of the British royal family, the next question begs to be asked: what is next for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

For starters, the royal couple has agreed not to use their HRH titles for financial gain. After all, it is ultimately their sole decision to be financially independent.

The Duke and Duchess are also deemed to pay back the taxpayers' funding used for the refurbishments of their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage. They are, however, allowed to keep their royal home in Windsor.

Prince Harry and Meghan are expected to go back to and fro from the U.K. to Canada where they are hoping to base their office. The royal couple will also continue to support patronages they have begun, which includes The Queen's Commonwealth Trust and WellChild.

Harry Needs to Depend On Dad's Finances

For at least their first year since stepping back as senior royals, Prince Charles is expected to continue to provide funding for his son along with his new family. Prince Charles is expected to use the Duchy of Cornwall as private funding or dip into his personal investments to support his son.

Furthermore, Meg and Harry's request to step down as senior royals is a lengthy process that needs to be addressed formally. However, critics like Piers Morgan is adamant that the Sussexes be stripped of their HRH titles without the formal works.

Sussexes to Follow in Obamas' Footsteps?

Meghan is known to be friends with the former first lady of the United States, Michelle Obama. Since stepping down from their Washington D.C. office, the Obamas have made a fortune in autobiographies, signing a deal with Netflix, and setting up their own production company.

Reports reveal that the Sussexes are following suit by building up their own film and television production company. The 'Sussex Royals' brand is said to be retained to widen the reach of the startup company.

The royal couple is reportedly set to begin producing documentaries and voiceovers in the near future. The topics they hope to bring to light are said to be the very advocacies they have been championing during their time as senior royals -- climate change and mental health issues.

Any Success Will Be Short-Term

However, skeptics believe that the Sussex Royals will not be able to maintain their financial independence for long. Speaking to The Guardian, Stephen Bates, the author of "Royalty Inc: Britain's Best-Known Brand" predicts that Meg and Harry will only be able to use the brand Sussex to reap a short-lived success.

Bates unveiled that the Sussexes' celebrity status will only carry them so far. Furthermore, he sees Prince Harry as being the "bloke who used to be in the Royal Family" and nothing more. Even Meg's celebrity status is said to be unsustainable, according to the royal expert before adding that it was "very foolish of them."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry already collaborated with U.S. host Oprah Winfrey to start an Apple TV series on mental health. Meghan also signed a voiceover deal with Disney.

Furthermore, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos also revealed that the streaming giant has plans of working with Harry and Meghan.

As for Bates, the royal expert unveiled that the Sussexes will struggle after a year of two. He points out to Prince Andrew's downfall after stepping down from his royal position, saying that the Duke of York had lost his purpose in life.

Bates added that what happened with the Duke should have been an awful warning to Harry and Meghan.

