Royal Headache: Meghan Markle HATES a Lot of Things About Being a Royal

There are just some things that Meghan Markle may not miss about life as a royal.

A palace insider who worked closely with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told U.K. Media Commentator Neil Sean that there were certain aspects about the royal life that the former "Suits" actress was too keen to ditch. Several aspects of the royal life had made it difficult for Meghan to adjust to her new life with Prince Harry.

On Jan. 8, after their first appearance back from their six-week Holiday vacation, Prince Harry and Meghan announced their decision to take a step back from the royal life and their desire to work independently. Although they decided to split their time between North America and the United Kingdom, the couple emphasized that the Queen still had their full support in all her endeavors.

Royal Life So Difficult?

The members of the royal family are expected to act a certain way. Apart from the traditions that have been in place for a long time, the protocol that every member of the royal family must follow is a product of their job -- as their luxurious life is paid for by people's taxes.

"She never really came to terms with what was expected of the royal family and the need to publicly suppress opinion," the source told Sean. The source added that Meghan did not understand members of the royal family cannot be political and their personal thoughts could not be discussed in public.

As the source said, despite being told at the beginning, it seemed as if the Kensington Palace was beyond what Meghan has known before.

Simple Freedom

Sean told Fox News that Meghan was yearning for the simple freedoms that she once enjoyed when she was still active in Hollywood.

"Meghan was used to driving herself around and felt as if she was hemmed with all the bodyguards and such," Sean explained. The Duchess of Sussex told a contact of Sean that she missed the freedom of jumping into a car and driving off into the world.

This was clearly demonstrated when Meghan closed her own door in one of the royal visits she made. It was a simple act, but it broke protocol and made headlines.

William Hanson, an etiquette expert, told Radio 1 Newsbeat that the closing of one's door as a royal does not necessarily break protocol. However, as a royal or dignitary, there is a staff member that is assigned to open and close the door for you.

Hanson emphasized that such practice was specifically for security reasons more than anything.

Not Like Family

Sean also claimed that the former "Suits" star was stunned by the fact that despite being one family, one royal allegedly could not casually reach out to another royal.

It surprised Markle that one cannot see another member of the royal family without making an appointment, the source told Sean.

While Prince Harry was sympathetic, he wished he could make her understand that it was just how things are run in the palace.

What Meghan truly missed is her voice online. Through her website "The Tig," Meghan was able to find an outlet to express herself and her take on various issues. According to the source, it was something she truly missed when "it was out and gone."

While the couple will continue to work and express their support for the reigning monarch, the couple is enjoying the bit of freedom that they have at the moment. On several occasions, Meghan was seen out and about in Canada and she never looked happier.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles