Royal Headache: Meghan Markle's Security Team Complains Over Sussexes' Extra Demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started their new life as independent members of the royal family. However, it seems the two may need more time to adjust to their current situations.

Scotland Yard officers who are looking after the security of Harry and Meghan while in Canada have voiced out their frustrations about the Sussexes, who are clearly having a hard time adjusting to their new life and needs.

They complained that they have been tasked to do menial things that are outside the nature of their employment, including running errands, getting coffee, and picking up groceries.

Officers that have been assigned to give round-the-clock protection to the royal couple while they are in their temporary home in Canada. However, the securyt officerssaid they have been treated as "skivvies" and they are not happy about it.

On Duty

The rota of the security officers meant they had to work straight two weeks at a time. Since their job meant providing round-the-clock protection, their pays are given a boost because of overtime.

However, running errands and going grocery shopping is considered outside their line of duty. Dai Davies, former head of the Royal Protection, said that these things are not supposed to be on the job of close protection officers.

One protection officer was spotted buying food from an organic restaurant, a known favorite of the Duchess of Sussex.

"Their priority is close protection, which means they have to be near the royal like glue," Davies added.

"However, it is also not uncommon to be able to build a close relationship with the employer which could then lead to a common approach to these situations."

The team has been running a huge bill on overhead costs, including airfare, wages, food, cars, and overtime as they provide protection to these two royals who have stepped down as senior members of the royal family.

A team of 15 highly trained protection officers, including some Canadian Mounties, are hired to provide the royal family with protection while they are in Canada.

Outside of Duty

While the guys are happy to be doing their job providing security to this little royal family, they also feel a bit low that they have to perform menial jobs.

"They are close protection officers so they should be sticking to providing close protection instead of running errands," the royal security source said.

"It can also be quite dangerous because if something were to happen and the close security is out on an errand, everything could end up in a disastrous situation."

The claims of the protection officers came amidst the ongoing discussion as to who will now cover the pay for the security of the Sussexes. Will it mean cost-sharing for Britain and Canada?

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan have reportedly declined to give a comment.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles