Get ‘Knives Out’ Blu Ray From Amazon Now: 3 Reasons There’s a Clamor For Knives Out 2

Rian Johnson's entertaining "Knives Out"

Following what was believed as death by suicide of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) after his 85th birthday party, the detective extraordinaire Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) was asked to step in to investigate.

His services were hired by an anonymous individual who believed that there was foul play. The main suspects were the members of Thrombey's dysfunctional family.

Who could have killed him at his own attic?

With some of the best names in Hollywood on and off the camera, "Knives Out" is set to be considered as one of the best films of the year.

Now, we take a loot and dissect why, despite its recent release, people have already been clamoring for "Knives 2"

The Director

Rian Johnson's witty mind gave birth to another masterpiece. He described his attitude towards genre cinema as something playful.

The director also spoke about how amazed he was by the meta-conversation that the film opens between itself and the viewers. He said that the film comes with ground rules that are assumed but later subverted.

The amazing director started his career with the low-budget film "Brick" in 2005, transposing a dark 1940s noir narrative to the sunny environment of California at present. His more recent work was the 2017 "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which resulted in outrage from some solid fans of the film franchise.

Ensemble of Talent

This upcoming whodunit features a wide array of whos-who of suspects. Veteran actor Christopher Plummer and Daniel Craig are featured in the film, but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Captain America's Chris Evans, Halloween's Jamie Lee Curtis and Don Johson also join the cast, along with Michael Shannon, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas.

Seeing all these amazing actors in one movie surely promises to make it an experience to remember.

Now, who could be Plummer's murderer?

Genre Represent

Every lover of mystery films should have "Knives Out" in their list. It is not just about all the talent involved in making the film, but the project has also been made with nothing less than love and respect for the whodunit formula that writer Agatha Christie concocter herself.

Indeed, it pays homage to the classic tropes and stereotypes while adding politically noted and topical richness at the same time -- all of which will surely make everyone talking.

Johnson clearly had a lot of fun playing with the characters to create hilarious moments to remember. However, Johnson was also brave enough to present his biting sense of satire with those hard-hitting statements of the world's current climate.

"Knives Out" is now available in Blu Ray discs. Watch the film and be surprised it remains to be interesting to get to the end again and again.

