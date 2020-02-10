Royal Makeover: Prince Harry's Baldness Worsening, Now Seeking Treatment For Hair Loss!

Prince Harry may have entirely given up his duties as a senior member of the royal family, but even before the infamous "Megxit," the Duke of Sussex has been keeping an eye on the crown ... his own hair crown.

While it is evident that hair loss is something that runs on their family, the 35-year-old Prince has taken extra effort not to be "Royal's Next Top Bald Heir" just like his father, Prince Charles and brother Prince William.

According to Mayo Clinic, anyone can experience hair loss, but it is very common among men. There are also numerous factors leading to a man to slowly lose their crowning glories, such as family history, hormonal changes, medical conditions, medications, radiation therapy, hairstyle treatment and excessive stress.

While Prince Harry's case is obviously caused by his genes, an expert previously claimed that his crown's bald patches worsen the day after he married Meghan Markle in May 2018.

In an interview with The Sun, the doctor from Manchester's Crown Clinic also suggested that if Prince Harry does not want to be like his brother, the only solution to his advanced male pattern baldness is a hair transplant.

"There has been a significant acceleration of his baldness in the last year, and Harry is now losing his hair as rapidly as his brother William," Dr. Asim Shahmalak said.

The doctor said that Prince Harry should be commended for not resorting to dying his hair darker to hide the baldness.

"He clearly has a wife in Meghan who loves him no matter what the state of his hair," the expert added.

However, it looks like the Duke of Sussex is not just working on leading an independent life with Meghan, but also improving his image by addressing his baldness at such a young age.

According to reports, Prince Harry has been seeking hair thickening treatment in a prestigious clinic even before turning his back on the royal family.

A source told The Sun that the sixth heir to the throne is getting his regular treatment at Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic in London's Mayfair.

"This company is so prestigious. It's one of the best places in the world. It's got a whole range of different treatment plans," the source said.

The insider added that the Prince's first visit "caused a real stir" in the clinic and revealed that the 38-year-old Meghan also visited the clinic before their wedding three years ago.

Philip Kingsley boasts an extremely wealthy, famous, and well-connected list of clients, including royalty, actors, models and athletes.

The royal insider added that treatments from the said hair loss clinic also cost a fortune, as it is the go-to place of the rich and famous people with the same problem as Harry's.

Philip Kingsley earned the name "Hair Doctor" during his 65-years in the business. His legacy continues even after he died at the age of 86 in 2016.

While the source did not go into detail with the type of treatment Harry is getting in the said clinic, he confirmed that the Prince's visits went well.

READ MORE: Royal Crisis: Queen Elizabeth II Actually Prevented More Damage From Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Exit

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles