Is Brad Pitt Using a 'Ghost Writer' With His Hilarious Acceptance Speeches? Here's The Truth!

Last Sunday, Hollywood just wrapped up its 2020 awards season by recognizing the best of the bests in the film industry. Overall, the 92nd Academy Awards finished successfully with fewer controversies and more celebrations among the winners.

Aside from the red carpet outfits and historic recognitions, the internet could agree that one renowned actor owned this year's awards season through his funny quirks and speeches. It is no other than Hollywood's ultimate boyfriend, Brad Pitt.

There's something about the year 2020 that makes Brad wittier than ever. Is it because he is now single and trying to joke his way to a lady's heart? Or maybe his humor developed over time as he ages like wine?

Pitt first made the internet fall in love with him all over again during his acceptance speech at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards. After winning the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his movie "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Brad said that he would surely add the recognition on his Tinder profile.

The 56-year-old actor also made remarks on a tough marriage, as if talking about his married life with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Despite being unable to attend the British Academy Film and Television Arts Awards, Brad still managed to make the audience laugh through his message read by co-star Margot Robbie.

Brad joked about naming his BAFTAs trophy "Harry" because he is excited to bring it back to the United States, which is a direct shade to Prince Harry. Coincidentally, Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are also present and caught laughing at Brad's joke.

And on Sunday's Oscars, while Brad got a little serious and political during his speech, he still managed to make the crowd laugh when he joked about making a film about Donald Trump's impeachment trial with adults doing the right thing at the end of the movie.

Because of Brad's humorous speeches, rumors sparked that he has hired a ghostwriter to pen those for him. It seems like being handsome, irresistible, talented, and funny at the same time is now a sin, and some could not believe that Brad can be all that.

Brad Pitt’s full acceptance speech at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pIoiixbYrr — Brad Pitt Web (@BradPittWeb) February 10, 2020

Finally, the man of the hour addressed the rumors and said that he exerted extra effort to make his speech fun.

"Historically, I've always been really tentative about speeches. They make me nervous," Brad told reporters at the Academy Awards backstage.

"So this round I figured if we're gonna do this, [I'm going to] put some real work into it, try to get comfortable, and this is a result of that. I definitely write [them]," he added.

While the legendary actor admitted having funny friends who help him with "some laughs," he made sure that his speeches come from the heart.

"For me, it was just about getting cozy, you know, up in front of a mass of people. I know that sounds antithetical given the profession I've chosen, but it's not necessarily my thing," Brad explained.

