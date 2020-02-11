'Pillow Talk': Demi Lovato to Have 'Frank Conversations' About Big Issues in New Show

Demi Lovato is slated to be the next Ellen DeGeneres or Oprah Winfrey. The singer and once-Nickelodeon baby is going back to the screen with her own talk show.

However, the show will not be on TV. Rather, it will tap into the phone entertainment niche.

On average, people spend at least an hour on YouTube, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media channels to watch videos. Quibi is an up and coming service that will be showing short videos not longer than 10 minutes.

Quibi recently announced that Lovato will have her own show on the streaming service.

Limited Edition: Demi

Unlike Oprah and Ellen's shows, Demi's will be rather short-lived. Quibi has set up a 10-episode show starring the singer. It is tentatively called "Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato."

The talk show will have Demi interviewing guests and having a live audience. It is set to be the most candid and unfiltered Demi has ever been.

Lovato revealed that she has always been the type to "speak honestly about issues facing [her] generation."

"Pillow Talk" will be openly discussing topics like wellness, relationships and social media, but the singer hopes she can also talk honestly about issues that impact the society.

Lovato expressed her excitement to have "frank discussions in front of a public forum" on topics such as body positivity, activism and gender identity. She is even open to talking about her experience with addiction after a near fatal episode of overdose.

The 27-year-old singer previously opened up about her advocacies in the emotional Grammy Awards night, with her song "Anyone," and most recently through the Super Bowl LIV.

Expectations For Demi's New Show

Lovato may be looking into doing a cross between the serious discussions Oprah does on her show and a light-hearted conversation like that of DeGeneres'. The singer will be doing "quick bites" with the hopes of bringing in guests that will shed light into sensitive issues.

Lovato expressed her intention to have a show where the public will learn a lot from. She hopes to speak raw and honestly in a way that the audience can relate to her experiences and that of her guests. Nonetheless, the 27-year-old also hopes to give "room for laughter" and make the show entertaining to watch.

More on Quibi

Lovato joins the roster of celebrities who have formerly been offered a show on Quibi. Super Bowl Halftime performer Jennifer Lopez also has a show on Quibi called "Thanks A Million."

There will also be special performances from the "Dancing With the Stars - Live Tour 2020" celebrities, including Mirrorball champion Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke and Lauren Alaina.

Animal Planet will also have a special premiere during the holiday season 2020 on Quibi. The paid streaming service will cost $4.99. To watch "Pillow Talk" and the other celebrity series on Quibi without advertising, pay $7.99.

There is expected to be 7,000 videos at launch on April 6, 2020. Scooter Braun, Lovato's manager, will be one of the executive producer for her upcoming Quibi show. It is expected that with last year's drama between Braun and Taylor Swift, the singer will not be one of the guests of Lovato's new show.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato Dating Machine Gun Kelly? Fans Disapprove!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles