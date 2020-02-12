KUWTK: Kim Kardashian in Need of Attorney Because of THIS!

Will the next season of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" feature more violent and brutal scenes? Well, apparently, it is possible since Kim Kardashian is asking for legal counsel this time.

Ever since the 17-season old reality TV show started in 2007, fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan witnessed how the members of the high-profile family lived their lives. The show also revealed a lot about the family's secrets and personal lives, including their dramas-turned-into-feuds.

Though the last episode of Season 17 smashed the TV ratings with the hottest and worst fight of the sister, Kim warned that there are a lot more feuds in store for fans next season.

Why Does Kim Need a Legal Adviser?

Talking to Laura Wasser on the iHeartRadio podcast All's Fair, the KKW beauty mogul revealed that she wants to see a lawyer because of "KUWTK."

Kim jokingly said that once the Season 18 of the reality show starts in March 2020, she might need someone to whom she could seek legal advice from since her sister, Kourtney, gets a little more violent.

"It gets a lot worse before it gets better. But you know, we're a really close family. It all works out," the 39-year-old media personality said on air.

Technically, she just gave a glimpse of what Season 18 will be mostly about. Based on her hint, it could be predicted that although the eldest Kardashian sister never got physically violent with any of her sister, she might scar them all with her words since she is known for her some scathing comments.

Even Kendall Jenner thought of the same thing.

During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month, Kendall revealed that Kourtney will still be in the next season of "KUWTK" and that she is not "necessarily" leaving the show.

Like Kim, Kendall also said that Season 18 will have crazier episodes because of their sister.

"Let's just say it gets a little bit crazier before it gets any better," Kendall said while laughing before wrapping the conversation up.

What Happened Between Kim And Kourtney?

As a refresher, Kim criticized her sister during the last leg of the show in December for not opening up about her personal life every time they shoot their reality TV series. Their misunderstanding got even worse after Kanye West's partner told Kourtney that she wanted to fire her.

In the end, the 40-year-old star called Kim's idea "crazy" before going solo in front of the cam and saying, "It's just sometimes we need a break, and I don't want to film with Kim."

It was the last feud to ever air in the series, and Kim revealed that their trip to Japan opened their doors to finally reconcile with each other.

"Kourtney and I, we just went to Japan together. We've really taken the time to hear each other out and listen," Kim said. "What sucks is that Season 18 will come out soon, and it gets worse before it gets better."

Moreover, the two reportedly have healed after they have spent time together and finally "come to an understanding."

