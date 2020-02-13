Royal Disgrace: Did Meghan Markle Really Plagiarize Eleanor Roosevelt's Speech?

The royal family has been facing embarrassments left and right over the past few months, highlighted by Prince Andrew's controversial ties with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell exit dubbed as Megxit.
However, the drama is far from over, as Meghan finds herself in another issue. This time, it was rather shameful as it happened before Meg married to the royal family.
In the latest royal scandal, Meg is accused of plagiarizing Eleanor Roosevelt's speech. Before she even became a member of the royal family, Meghan held the position of women's ambassador for the United Nations and the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada.
After receiving the prestigious positions, the Duchess of Sussex delivered a UN Women's speech during International Women's Day in 2015 -- during which she talked about the ways to fight gender inequality.
As expected, the "Suits" actress garnered massive praises after delivering a remarkable message. However, years later, people found out that the said speech contained a plagiarized quote which she failed to reference.
Shameless Copycat?
According to the report posted by Express News, Meghan was accused of copying the 1951 speech of former FLOTUS, Eleanor Roosevelt.
During Mrs. Roosevelt's appearance on the "Voice of America" broadcast, the former first lady of the United States said, "It isn't enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it."
Interestingly, Meghan concluded her 2015 speech with the same quote and only changed the word "peace" with "equality."
To recall, the UN Women's speech included the line, "It isn't enough to simply talk about equality. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it."
Markle is not the only well-known personality who got slammed with plagiarism accusations in the past.
Even President Donald Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump, was also cited for allegedly copying Michelle Obama's remarks during the Democratic National Convention in Denver back on August 25, 2008.
Mrs. Trump reportedly cut a part of Obama's original speech and included it on her message before she delivered it in 2016 at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.
Meghan Did It Again?!
In related news, Meghan also received criticism for being a copycat after she highlighted the women she admires on the September 2019 issue of Vogue.
The issue, which was the first one to be guest-edited by a member of the royal family, included Greta Thunberg, Jameela Jamil and Jacinda Aden among others.
View this post on InstagramWe are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Jul 28, 2019 at 2:26pm PDT
However, just a day after the Duchess revealed the cover on the Sussexes' official Instagram account, she was again accused of copying "The Game Changers" cover.
What made it even worse was the fact that she previously helped the authors, Samantha Brett and Steph Adams, to produce the book three years before the Vogue September issue.
Despite the allegations of plagiarism, Brett chose to acknowledge it and wrote on Twitter, "Flattered! It does look rather familiar... or maybe just a coincidence?"
Flattered! It does look rather familiar... or maybe just conincidence?? #MeghanMarkle — Samantha Brett (@samanthabrett) July 29, 2019
Whether she really plagiarized it or not, the multiple occurrences make people think that the Duchess might be running out of creativity.