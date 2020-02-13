Royal Disgrace: Did Meghan Markle Really Plagiarize Eleanor Roosevelt's Speech?

The royal family has been facing embarrassments left and right over the past few months, highlighted by Prince Andrew's controversial ties with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell exit dubbed as Megxit.

However, the drama is far from over, as Meghan finds herself in another issue. This time, it was rather shameful as it happened before Meg married to the royal family.

In the latest royal scandal, Meg is accused of plagiarizing Eleanor Roosevelt's speech. Before she even became a member of the royal family, Meghan held the position of women's ambassador for the United Nations and the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada.

After receiving the prestigious positions, the Duchess of Sussex delivered a UN Women's speech during International Women's Day in 2015 -- during which she talked about the ways to fight gender inequality.

As expected, the "Suits" actress garnered massive praises after delivering a remarkable message. However, years later, people found out that the said speech contained a plagiarized quote which she failed to reference.

Shameless Copycat?

According to the report posted by Express News, Meghan was accused of copying the 1951 speech of former FLOTUS, Eleanor Roosevelt.

During Mrs. Roosevelt's appearance on the "Voice of America" broadcast, the former first lady of the United States said, "It isn't enough to talk about peace. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it."

Interestingly, Meghan concluded her 2015 speech with the same quote and only changed the word "peace" with "equality."

To recall, the UN Women's speech included the line, "It isn't enough to simply talk about equality. One must believe in it. And it isn't enough to believe in it. One must work at it."

Markle is not the only well-known personality who got slammed with plagiarism accusations in the past.

Even President Donald Trump's wife, First Lady Melania Trump, was also cited for allegedly copying Michelle Obama's remarks during the Democratic National Convention in Denver back on August 25, 2008.

Mrs. Trump reportedly cut a part of Obama's original speech and included it on her message before she delivered it in 2016 at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

Meghan Did It Again?!

In related news, Meghan also received criticism for being a copycat after she highlighted the women she admires on the September 2019 issue of Vogue.

The issue, which was the first one to be guest-edited by a member of the royal family, included Greta Thunberg, Jameela Jamil and Jacinda Aden among others.

However, just a day after the Duchess revealed the cover on the Sussexes' official Instagram account, she was again accused of copying "The Game Changers" cover.

What made it even worse was the fact that she previously helped the authors, Samantha Brett and Steph Adams, to produce the book three years before the Vogue September issue.

Despite the allegations of plagiarism, Brett chose to acknowledge it and wrote on Twitter, "Flattered! It does look rather familiar... or maybe just a coincidence?"

Whether she really plagiarized it or not, the multiple occurrences make people think that the Duchess might be running out of creativity.

