REPORT: Rihanna, Savage x Fenty Trick Fans With 'Deceptive Marketing'

OG Bad Gal and award-winning R&B artist turned businesswoman Rihanna is no amateur to being in the spotlight.

Recently, her lingerie company, Savage X Fenty, got under fire after allegedly engaging in deceptive marketing and illegal business practices.

It was after an advertising watchdog group, Truth in Advertising (TINA.org), claims that the company lures its shoppers with heavily-discounted products only after paying $50 a month for a VIP subscription.

The non-profit organization filed a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission District Attorney's Office in Santa Cruz County, California, stating that Savage X Fenty "deceptively promotes discounts and product prices that are only available to consumers who are bound to the company's membership program without clearly and conspicuously disclosing this fact in its marketing materials."

The advocacy group also pointed out that the whole process in Savage X Fenty's website lacks information and misleads the consumers.

Moreover, according to the complaint, shoppers who chose the VIP subscription were also asked to pay the monthly mempbership at checkout -- all without displaying how much is it.

"Because no information about the 'Savage x Monthly' membership is provided on the screen, consumers may be misled into believing that the membership is free with no strings attached," FTC added.

Cancellation of subscription was also highlighted, as customers complained experiencing difficulties in canceling through the site. In fact, one member complained about being charged for the subscription four months after canceling it.

"It employs dissuasion and diversion tactics so that consumers encounter unnecessary difficulty when trying to cancel their Savage X Fenty Xtra VIP Memberships," TINA.org wrote in their complaint.

Emma Tully, Savage X Fenty's Senior Director of Brand and Communications, spoke to CNBC and denied all the allegations. She defended the company and higlighted that the company complies with consumer protection.

"While we wouldn't typically issue a public response, we are because these accusations are false and based on misconceptions of our business," Tully furthered in her statement.

In the same report, Tully added that the company provides great shopping experience as it allows consumers to cancel orders anytime through their customer service, whether it is through by phone or chat support.

"Proud of [its] flexible membership program because it allows us to offer unparalleled quality and value to our customers," she furthered.

Meanwhile, TechStyle Fashion Group -- the company behind Rihanna's $150 million lingerie brand joint venture -- faced an advertising lawsuit for $1.8 million in 2014. The said controversy involves allegedly misleading customers with its website's automatic monthly payments being charged to their credit cards.

The California Based e-commerce and fast fashion company includes brands under JustFab.com, Fabkids.com, Shoedazzle.com, and Fabletics.com.

Riri, considered the "world's richest female musician," launched Savage X Fenty in May 2018. It quickly gained popularity with over 2.5 million Instagram followers, and it was highly sought after by different social media influencers.

Prior to this lingerie brand, the international music star also launched her makeup brand called Fenty Beauty, which started in September 2017. Her makeup made waves, particularly after reating a wide array of shades specificall designed for women of color.

