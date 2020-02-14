Nip Slip! Miley Cyrus Laughs Off Waldrobe Malfunction With Cleavage-Baring IG Update

A lot of celebrities have faced multiple embarrassments due to various wardrobe malfunctions. But for someone like the ever-legendary Miley Cyrus, such an accident should never be considered humiliating.

On Wednesday, Miley proved that she could be a model with a "cattitude" after she made a surprise appearance at the Marc Jacobs runway as part of New York Fashion Week.

Joined by A-list professional runway models like Gigi and Bella Hadid, the 27-year-old "When I Look At You" singer rocked the spectators after she flaunted a black bra and trousers. She compleimented her outfit with a pair of elbow-length black leather gloves as she walked the stage while carrying a zebra-print bag.

However, despite her heart-throbbing getup at the event, the eye-popping top she wore afterwards made the most noise.

Miley Risked Nip Slip!

In most events in Hollywood, there will always be one celebrity who would experience a wardrobe malfunction in one way or another. This time, it was Miley star snatched the spotlight, but she handled it really well.

As soon as she stepped out of the venue, her tiny striped crop top revealed her left nipple to the paparazzi waiting for a worthy-snap to be shared -- and they got one from Miley!

Instead of crying or getting overdramatic because of the supposed humiliation she should have felt, the young musician chose to embrace the fashion blunder and shared it with her 104 million Instagram followers.

Miley captioned the set of photos with, "Swipe right. But hurry. Instagram will definitely be removing this post soon."

The first two shots looked like the regular paparazzi shots. The last one, however, featured her nip slip that she proudly showed to her followers anyway.

Professionals, Fans React!

Despite the major nip slip, some fashion figures praised and laughed off with her in her decision to share such cheeky photographs -- including Danish model Helena Christensen and fashion journalist Derek Blasberg.

Her fans also did not fail to take notice of her photoset!

One fan said that she was too hot for the cold weather in New York City.

Another one wrote, "I will sue Instagram if they delete this post because you are empowering women to be comfortable with their bodies."

As usual, however, some followers criticized her for sharing such NSFW photographs on Instagram.

"Young girls are looking up to you and don't think showing your nipples is ok. Be better, seriously you have an awesome gift of voice and so many other things, showing your tits for young ones to aspire to is not," one person commented.

Another one threw her a major jab by asking, "If you want to show your whole body to the world, well stop wearing clothes. Ever think about teenagers who will copy your stupid acts?"

Setting the hate aside, it was not the first time Miley ever freed her nipples on her social media.

Back in October, she wore a sheer shirt -- so sheer that her followers could see what was underneath it! Miley was aware of how she looked like on that photo that she wrote, "PS this is getting removed soon! I've been warned by the gram gods ! PPS I fucking love you instagram! Thank you for stanning the Nips! Respect."

