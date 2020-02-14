Kanye West Wants Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to Join His Church: Can He Do It?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to withdraw from their royal duties, quit at senior royals, and live an independent life, many famous personalities are already lining up to rub elbows with the couple.

The list of prominent people (celebrities in particular) wanting to befriend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doubled when the news broke that the couple is planning to spend their vacation at Meghan's native city in Los Angeles.

Rumor has it that Holywood A-listers Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie are even feuding against each other to become Meghan's next celebrity BFF. The award-winning actresses, who share the same ex-husband Brad Pitt, are said to be luring Meghan with their respective connections so they can secure the Duchess' "bestie" tag.

Next in line with Meghan and Harry's friend application would be the self-proclaimed greatest artist of all time, Kanye West.

Reportedly, the rapper-turned-spiritual guru is desperate to recruit more people for his "Sunday Service" church and is now eyeing the royal couple to expand the spiritual group's connection.

According to reports, the "Follow God" rapper is looking into hosting a religious service in honor of Prince Harry and Meghan. He is quite confident that he can convert them into his congregation now that the couple is spending more time in North America.

"This would be a huge breakthrough for Kanye, who wants his Sunday Service to be the most powerful spiritual force in the world within a few years," a source told Radar Online.

The insider added that the 42-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual leader is in desperate need of support from high-profile members in the hopes to globally widen its reach.

Aside from the ever famous Kardashian-Jenner clan, other prominent people have shown up at Kanye's church, including DMX, Lizzo, Donald Glover, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz and Kid Cudi.

"He's already gotten Brad Pitt and many other A-listers involved, but having Meghan and Harry on board will open it up to a whole new global level," the source continued.

The insider also revealed that Kanye learned that Meghan and Harry are interested in what the rapper is doing with his church and is even looking forward to getting invites to attend his Sunday Service.

"He's had word that they both love what he's doing and are excited to be invited -- even if it does give the Royals an even bigger shock of their lives!" the source added.

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian-West, is also reportedly making her way to befriend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex by making friends with Meghan's inner circle.

"Kim moved in similar social circles as Megs in their earlier years in Hollywood, and she's keen to get to know her better because she's been looking to up her game socially," a source told New Weekly.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star is said to have cleared out her schedule to make time and have dinner with Meghan and Harry.

"Plus, she'd love to have some girly spa time and take Meghan horse riding," the source added.

