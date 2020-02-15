REPORT: Jennifer Aniston Basically SNUBBED Brad Pitt at Oscars Party, Focused on Another Man

Brad Pitt continued to turn heads at the Oscars after party last Sunday, but he only managed to receive a "Hi" from his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston because she got too interested in someone else!

Last month, the exes Brad and Jen raised their fans hope about a possible reunion after they shared some moments at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Though Jen rejected the idea of the two getting back together during the event's red carpet, the photos of them together gave a different vibe.

Brad was seen "affectionately" watching Jenn as she delivered her acceptance speech.

Their romance rumors continued one month later at one of the Oscars after parties. However, fans were all silenced after the 51-year-old "Friends" actress snubbed Brad and focused on another actor instead.

Who's That Man?

Reports about Jen having some time with "Mad Men" actor Jon Hamm immediately escalated after a source confirmed to The Sun that the actress chose to chat with Jon over Brad.

"I saw her go over to Brad and say a quick hi to him - then she spent a lot of time chatting to Jon," the source divulged. "They were talking for ages and seemed to know each other really well. Everyone noticed."

Jen and Jon got linked last year after they were reportedly seen having secret dates.

According to N.W. in 2019, the source revealed that their mutual friend, Paul Rudd, set the two for a date and it was the start of everything.

"Everyone is wondering how on earth this didn't happen sooner," the source wished. "Over the years, she's had her people enquire if he was available on several occasions in between her romances."

In addition, Jon was said to be a long-time crush of the actress, so dating him would be a dream come true.

However, after the romance reports stormed social media, Jenn's representatives denied the rumors and said that they never dated. The reps added that the magazine's source was untraceable, calling the whole report nonsense.

Too Busy to Date?

Though the romance rumors came back to life again, the two have previously confirmed that they are only friends. Jon attended Jen's 50th birthday party in February 2019 together with Brad.

Additionally, Jen herself said on The Howard Stern Show that she is single, and her current projects have been making her too busy to date. She is currently preparing for the next season of her Apple series "The Morning Show," so it is really impossible for her to go out and date someone new again.

Aside from spending most of her time promoting her series, she also has a long line of projects in development -- including the spoiler she gave "Friends" fans last year.

Almost 16 years after the decade-year-old sitcom ended, the actress confirmed that the whole cast is finally "working on something" and apparently, they are planning a one-off special episode on HBO featuring all six core cast members this month.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles