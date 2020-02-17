Royal Danger: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle More 'At Risk' Away From The Royal Family

Earlier in January, in a move now dubbed as "Megxit," Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family to have a private life in North America with their son.

In their announcement, they also unveiled their plan to become "financially independent," meaning they will not be using British taxpayers' money to fund their lavish lifestyle.

However, despite recent reports of the royal couple showing no regrets over their decision, one royal expert claimed that Prince Harry has become "very isolated" in the aftermath of 'Megxit."

Per Express U.K., London Evening Standard royal editor Robert Johnson told Sky News that Prince Harry would feel how his wife felt when she was living in the U.K.

"Harry is very isolated now, and that is the danger. Where she was saying she felt isolated in the UK, and that she didn't feel there was any support, her family was on the other side of the world," Johnson explained.

Moreover, as Johnson notes, because the Prince is away from his home country, he is in danger. He pointed out that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have fewer security and they are at risk" of getting attacked in a country that is quite lenient when it comes to gun control.

Last month, there were reports that the Duke of Sussex was warned that "freaks of nature" could target him and his family in Canada.

According to the former head of royal protection Dai Davies, losing the couple's royal status meant that they were "at-risk" even if they were in a safe country like Canada.

"They still have hard-line nutters, freaks of nature that unfortunately think that blowing people up is the way to get what they want. Unfortunately, that is replicated around the world," Davies shared.

The royal security expert also pointed out that Canada has "more firearms by head in population" than "virtually anywhere."

"Unfortunately, he is who he is, she is who she is, and in my humble opinion, they are at risk," the ex royal security furthered.

It was reported that there are already three men in their custody who were plotting to harm Prince Harry.

Security Funds Coming From Royal Family?

Royal expert Dickie Arbiter also talked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security in Canada.

According to the expert, while things are still being finalized, the money that will be used to pay for the royal couple's security will come from British taxpayers.

Because Prince Harry once served the army in the past, he is also a target for terrorists, so he needs to be protected, Arbiter said.

Scotland Yard continues to guard the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their baby Archie until they can come up with an alternative plan.

Struggling Royals

The royal family has its fair share of controversies and scandals. After Prince Andrew's controversial interview about his connection with Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Harry's decision to move to another country with his wife, Queen Elizabeth was hit with another bombshell news that her grandson Peter Phillips is splitting up with wife Autumn Phillips.

Moreover, with the said news, the family became more concerned about the Sussexes. While they have already stepped back from their royal duties, a palace insider told New Idea that Queen Elizabeth II is concerned about the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's marriage.

"The Queen is now very nervous about their relationship. This new divorce announcement puts a lot of pressure on them to stay together," the said source mentioned.

It was also reported that the Queen told them that they must work on their marriage in Canada and put each other first because "the monarchy cannot handle more drama."

