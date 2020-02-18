So Sensitive! Triggered Meghan Markle Deleted Awful Instagram Comments?

Meghan Markle is once again accused of deleting nasty comments left on the Sussexes' official Instagram account.

Radar Online exposed that the Duchess of Sussex is making time to delete all the negative commentaries on her posts.

Negativity Floods

The former "Suits'" actress has recently been the talk of the town. When she and husband Prince Harry made their announcement to take a step back from their royal duties, critics were quick to assume that it was all because of Meghan.

The royal couple has surprised the world -- including the members of the royal family -- when they took it to social media their decision to pursue a different track. In their post, they emphasized their desire to be financially independent while remaining supportive to the Queen and her future endeavors.

This decision has received a lot of criticisms, but those are nothing to the comments left in the Sussexes' recent Instagram posts promoting their charitable projects. On their official page, there are 12 new posts that cover their projects, as well as the charity work they do.

Needless to say, since many are not happy about the couple's decision to turn their back on their family, a lot of fans took it to the couple's social media to send some rather hurtful and critical comments.

In the recent post where Meghan can be seen working behind the scenes during the time she guest-edited a cover for Vogue, many people expressed their utter disappointment of how they made a profit from various speaking engagements (the latest one being in a JP Morgan event in Miami).

One user commented, "Using taxpayer funds vehicle getting paid to sell your souls to JP Morgan."

"Wanting the benefits of being royal but not wanting to be royal? Go Figure!?!?," another social media user exclaimed..

Another commenter pointed out how Meghan seemed to have seduced Prince Harry and drove him out of his mind. The comment emphasized how she controlled him to betray his whole royal family.

"Self-promotion again! You're (Meghan Markle) irrelevant," another one wrote.

Deleting The Foul Comments

However, some users have noticed that someone has been deleting the negative comments on the post. People were too quick to assume it was Meghan purposely removing it to avoid backlash and make herself look dood.

"Every time you delete my comment, it means you've read it," one Instagram user wrote in response to the alleged comment deletion.

"She has a new job of deleting comments she doesn't like," another person wrote.

Life Beyond The Royal Family

Since their announcement earlier this year, Meghan and Harry have been working their transition from the U.K. to North America. Since November, the couple has been residing in a vacation home in Canada.

In a previous report of Radar Online, experts revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan could amass millions of dollars in speaking engagements. In fact, in their JP Morgan appearance alone, they reportedly cashed in a total of $1 million.

In the most recent news about their royal life in the U.K., the royal couple has decided to let go 15 members of their staff as they close their Buckingham Palace office.

