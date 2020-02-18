Mavs Star Luka Doncic Is a BIG Fan of Cardi B -- PROOF HERE

Cardi B, also known as Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is famous for her music, rap style and crazy stripper-like moves. She has won the heart of fans through her authentic self, which she also expresses through her songs, fashion sense and opinions on social media.

When she rose to fame in 2015, she never faked any performances and interviews, which made fans support her even more. Cardi B's 9.6 million Twitter followers and 59.3 million followers on Instagram only prove that she has arrived and ready to conquer the world.

But it looks like Cardi B found a new addition to her long list of fans after an NBA star gushed over her and lowkey admitted being a "fanboy."

Cardi B to The NBA All-Star

Over the weekend, basketball fans witnessed the best of the best face each other in the annual NBA All-Star game.

Aside from seeing the star players from each team, the said exhibition game in Chicago was a star-studded event, as the biggest names in the entertainment industry drove their way to Windy city to watch the three-day festivity.

One of the many stars who were present in last Sunday's NBA-All Star game was the show-stopping Cardi B, who made sure she would stand out by wearing a highly noticeable outfit.

Cardi was wearing a skimpy brown top and white jeans, which she topped with a full fur coat. She paired it with khaki cargo boots and a purple handbag that matched her long fingernails and side-swept ponytail. The "I Like It" rapper was accompanied by her rapper husband, Offset, to the game.

Mavs Star Loves Her!

Aside from cheering on her favorite players and witnessing an excellent game, it looks like Cardi B's NBA-All Star appearance earned her a new fan in the image of Dallas Mavericks hottie Luka Doncic.

Due to his sensational performance this 2019-20 campaign, the 20-year-old point guard was voted as a starter to the game and was drafted to Team LeBron.

While he was relatively chill in the game as he did not make much of an impact in the game, Luka made headlines after openly admitting he got starstruck with the number of big stars who watched the game on Sunday.

During his post-game interview, the 6-foot-7 Mavs sensation admitted spending most of his time on the court scanning the audience to check out the celebrities in attendance.

"There are so many famous people today in the courtside, so I was checking all of them. It was fun to see," Luka said.

When asked about the favorite celebrity he spotted in the crowd, the Slovenian player did not skip a heartbeat and responded: "Cardi B! Yeah!" followed by a big grin on his face.

Luka's short interview immediately went viral on Twitter and reached the rapper. Cardi seems pleased with Luka's admiration and retweeted the clip to give a sweet shoutout to the rookie.

It is not the first time that Luka gushed over the "Bodak Yellow" rapper. Last year, Luka posted a Tweet expressing his wish to see Cardi B perform at the Super Bowl's halftime show.

@iamcardib should be in a halftime show.... — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) February 4, 2019

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles