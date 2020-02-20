Hailey Baldwin Has STUNNING Reaction to Justin Bieber's Tell-All About Ex-GF

Hailey Baldwin handled Justin Bieber and her feelings well when her husband talked about his past relationship with Selena Gomez.

Before Hailey married the "Yummy" singer, Justin dated Selena in 2011. Though the former love birds had an on and off relationship, their connection lasted for seven years until 2014.

With such a long time the former couple spent together, it surely did not surprise the 23-year-old model when her now-husband talked about Selena recently despite their relationship ending years ago.

How Hailey Managed Everything

On Feb. 15, Justin Bieber appeared in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music where he admitted that he still has not moved on from Selena when he began dating Hailey.

The "What Do You Mean" singer revealed to Zane that he was dealing with "unforgiveness" issues from his previous relationship back then.

"I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship. I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff," Justin said, referring to Selena.

Despite the revelation, Hailey's reaction upon hearing the interview was somewhat unexpected.

A source close to Hailey and Justin told Hollywood Life that the model wife, instead of getting jealous and hurt, felt proud of her husband for being open and honest with his past mistakes.

"Justin can't believe all the changes he has made in his life and feels so blessed that Hailey came into it when she did," the insider divulged. "It has made him into a more mature person to where he is able to talk about his past with reason and acceptance."

The source went on and said that the supermodel loves who Justin is today. She is also thankful for everything he underwent with his exes because he learned from it and now, Hailey got the best version of Bieber ever.

"Hailey and Justin aren't going to focus on Selena specifically, and that is why he never really named her, but they both hope that she can forgive him after this latest reveal and finally be able to move on," the source continued.

The Juno Fan Choice awardee was still spotted seeing Selena in 2018 before he began dating Hailey in June 2018. Bieber and Baldwin got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, exactly three months since they went out again.

Justin Opens Up

Justin's interview on Apple Music became a tell-all segment, as he also revealed that he once told his then-future wife that he could not be faithful to her because of Selena.

"I was at the point where I'd done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, 'I'm not in a place to be faithful,' and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be - but I just wasn't there yet," Bieber genuinely said.

In the end though, Hailey tried to understand him and respected him so much at that time amid his struggles -- making Justin love his now wife even more.

