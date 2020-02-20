Wendy Williams Reveals Summer Wedding Plan With ‘Qualified’ Suitor

Single and ready to mingle. Nope! Scratch that last words and replace them with "single and ready to remarry."

This is the clear message sent by veteran talk show host Wendy Williams when she revealed her desire to tie the knot again after a controversial divorce with Kevin Hunter Sr.

Wendy Is Free

Last month, the 55-year-old host confirmed that after nine months of a divorce battle, she is now free.

"A door has closed. An old life. The new chapter has been so lovely," Wendy said during her interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Wendy and Kevin had been married for 22 years, but in April 2019, she filed for divorce after learning that her husband fathered a child with his longtime mistress, Sharina Hudson.

The ex-couple shared a 19-year-old son, Kevin Jr., who is currently studying at a college in Miami. After the infamous split-up, Wendy and her son moved out of their New Jersey home.

She is currently staying in a lavish apartment in New York City, which she is fond of calling her "bachelorette pad" where she enjoys spending her single days.

Since their split-up, Wendy has been open that she is actively dating, although she has not confirmed any man who she had been serious with since her divorce.

Single And Ready to Marry Again!

During the Wednesday episode of her morning show, Wendy revealed her dreams to remarry and even thought of hitting the wedding bells this summer.

"You can ever say never! As my marriage was crumbling, I knew in my mind, and now I'm finally divorced," Wendy said, per Hollywood Life.

"I want to get married again - I do, I do. I don't know if it'll happen again, but you know, I'm dating," she added.

While Wendy keeps her lips sealed in revealing the new man in her life, she said that there are some "qualified suitors" that met her standards.

"But, not right now do I want to get married again. I thought I wanted to get married again by the summer - there are qualified suitors, believe me, you!" Wendy furthered.

However, more than the ceremony and a piece of paper to close the deal, Wendy said she is looking for a "life partner" whom she could settle down with.

The veteran host also noted that she has now made a few ground rules for herself and the man whom she will allow to be a part of her life.

"A man who is my partner, I don't want you to buy me things, my son doesn't need a stepdad, nothing like that," Williams said.

One of those rules could be a one-page pre-nuptial agreement with one to two paragraphs stating, "what's yours is yours, and what's mine is mine," as what she mentioned during her interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Another ground rule she mentioned is that whatever she and her spouse-to-be earn during the marriage will be their joint money and that she would love for the both of them to live in their own places rather than sharing the same roof.

