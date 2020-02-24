Did Browns QB Baker Mayfield Really Cheat on His Wife With a Fan?

A fan of Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield came forward and claimed in an interview that she and the star player had an affair.

The accuser revealed that Mayfield cheated on his wife Emily Mayfield with her. It all happened in August of 2019.

The Story of Infidelity

Kacie Dingness, a native of Ohio, revealed on the radio show "Rover's Morning Glory" that she had contact with Baker after sending him a direct message on Twitter. She sent him a video of herself shotgunning a beer at the preseason game of the Browns.

The video featured her mimicking the actions of Baker in the viral clip of him that came out in August. Dingness claimed that the Browns star immediately added her to Snapchat.

"I didn't believe it in the beginning because it was like a weird username. He didn't use Baker Mayfield," Dingness said, per Us Weekly. She further added that their conversations after that were all about her asking him for proof. "Show me it's actually you," Kacie recalled saying to Mayfield.

Dingness revealed that he asked her to send him a video of herself to show that she was alone in their house. After Kacie confirmed that she was alone, the NFL star allegedly sent her a picture of himself to prove that it was really his account.

"He kept texting me, asking me to send pictures blah..blah...blah," she claimed. Dingness added that the two of them were texting for some time when he asked her to come and see him. She claimed to have drove to Westlake and met up with him in a developing parking lot behind a Cheesecake Factory.

Dingness allegedly met Baker when he pulled up in an SUV with tinted windows and invited her to climb the passenger seat. After some small talk, they both moved to the back seat. Dingness revealed that she performed fellatio on the quarterback, but he did not return the favor.

They separated ways after that when she jokingly said, "Good to be doing business with you."

During the interview, Dingness showed the radio hosts some nude photos of the NFL star that he allegedly sent her. The fan of Baker said that she only came forward with the truth because he unexpectedly blocked her on Twitter.

The Marriage Taking a Hit

Baker and Emily, 28, have been married since July 2019. The alleged encounter happened a month after they exchanged their "I do's." And yet, despite allegations and rumors circulating, the couple seems to be standing very strong.

In fact, they saw it fit to exchange their tributes for each other on Valentine's day. They, however, purposely turned off the comments section of those posts to keep it from receiving nasty comments.

"With God at our center...nothing can break us Em Lou," the Texas native wrote on his Instagram account. "Here's to many more Valentine's with my best friend. You're beautiful inside out."

Emily, on the other hand, wrote in her caption, "Even if people don't want you to be, you're always perfect in my eyes. Ilysm."

